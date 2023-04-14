Praxis has become the preferred PGDM college in Kolkata for aspiring managers

Kolkata, India, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Praxis Business School, one of the top-ranked data science institutes in India, has also emerged as the best PGDM college in Kolkata for students who want to pursue a career in management. With its digital-ready curriculum, industry-aligned specializations, expert faculty, and superior placement record, Praxis has established itself as a premier B-school that creates digital leaders.

According to the Times B-School Survey 2022, Praxis is ranked 2nd in Kolkata and 4th in East India among PGDM colleges. The PGDM course at Praxis is a two-year, full-time program that is approved by AICTE and covers the essential functions of business enterprises along with new-age skill areas such as data science, data visualization, digital business management, and fintech. The course also offers industry-focused super specializations in seven subjects such as business analytics, consumer insights and market intelligence, commercial banking and project financing, data science, digital business management, financial risk management, and operations and systems.

The PGDM programme at Praxis is intended to equip students with the information, abilities, managerial views, and analytical skills required to lead business companies in a world that is increasingly digital and cutthroatly competitive. Students study the principles of business, how they are used in the real world, and how to think critically and use analytical tools to make wise decisions. Praxis offers a setting that promotes learning and personal development. The faculty team at Praxis consists of experts with strong industry exposure and academic excellence. The students also get access to the global Praxis alumni network that spans across various domains and sectors.

The PGDM course at Praxis has also achieved impressive placement results for its students. The highest CTC offered to the class of 2023 was INR 17.60 LPA and the average CTC was INR 9.42 LPA. Some of the key recruiters across sectors include Tata Steel BSL Ltd., Marico, ITC, Dabur, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Kotak Securities, Nielsen, Influidity Solutions, L&T Finance, HSBC, Colgate, Byju’s, Jaro ToppScholars, Whitehat Jr., Microtalk, IndusNet Technologies, Outlook Group, Magicbricks.com, Expressglobal, Rawmet, Embio Ltd., etc.

Praxis Business School is located in Kolkata and Bangalore and offers various programs such as 2 year full-time residential post graduate program in business management (AICTE approved), 9-month full-time post graduate program in data science (AICTE approved), 9-month full-time post graduate program in cyber security (AICTE approved), and 6-month full-time post graduate program in data engineering.

For more information about the PGDM course at Praxis Business School Kolkata or to apply online for admission 2023-25 batch visit https://praxis.ac.in/top-ranked-pgdm-course-in-kolkata/ or call +91-7676-160-161.

The mission of Praxis, a prestigious business school, is to develop leaders for the digital age. There are two campuses for this business school—one in Bangalore and one in Kolkata. The Greek word praxis, which means “to do,” refers to the practise of a technical employment, a science, or an art. For its students, Praxis Business School aims to provide this. This institute provides a programme that combines theoretical instruction in science and the arts with hands-on experience. This business school has established an open learning environment.

Praxis Business School

Kolkata Campus

Address: BakrahatRoad, Rasapunja,

24 Parganas South, Kolkata,

West Bengal 700104.

Phone: +91-7676-160-161 / +91-33-24980553 / +91-33-24980554

Email: admissions@praxis.ac.in

Website: www.praxis.ac.in