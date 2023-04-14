A wider scope– MAGISNAT’s Rebranding!

Peachtree Corners, United States, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — In Spring new ideas bloom, and April’s spirit of renewal has reached the headquarters of MAGISNAT. In today’s meeting, the minds behind this innovative spin-off, American and Italian professors and researchers, have met to discuss an important step forward: MAGISNAT’s product line is going to be rebranded!

The choice, of course, was not random. The name of our (soon to be) former brand, “GARLIVE”, began feeling too limitative for our products, which—as the name suggests—were first developed using olive tree polyphenols, and most importantly hydroxytyrosl, renowned for its beneficial properties. MAGISNAT’s goal, as stated time and time again, is to spread well-being among the population through the promotion of the principles and natural molecules of the Mediterranean diet, contained in our dietary supplements. This is why a name that cited only one of the many typical plants of the Mediterranean diet (though, of course, one of the most famous and beneficial) needed to be changed.

So, after careful consideration, in order to give our product line a wider scope, we chose a new logo that reflects all the ideas and themes that are the basis of MAGISNAT: its main color is still green, in order to evoke nature and plants. Also, we chose not to lose the olive leaves that have characterized us from the very beginning: they have been turned into a small olive branch, carrying 3 (lucky number!) olives. Finally, as mentioned above, the name wasalso changed: “Dr. Matteo Bertelli’s”, in honor of MAGISNAT’s founder – and inspired by an important historical figure, about whom we will discuss in a following Meeting. This choice enables our researchers to expand the scope of their interests and studies to develop dietary supplements containing natural molecules naturally contained in many plants of the Mediterranean diet, not only from the olive tree.

We will further explain the ideas behind this rebranding in the next press releases, until our products will finally be on the market in their new packaging. Not only that, we must specify that also the dietary supplements already composing the “GARLIVE” line have been renamed, as follows:

“Dr. Matteo Bertelli’s Immune System Tablets” (formerly “Garlive Recovery” – https://magisnat.com/dr-matteo-bertellis-immune-system-tablets);

“Dr. Matteo Bertelli’s Immune System Spray” (formerly “Garlive Oral Spray” – https://magisnat.com/dr-matteo-bertellis-immune-system-spray).

We will provide the new links as soon as our Amazon store will be updated to the new graphics and product names.

We specify that the changes will only concern the names and outward appearances of the products, without affecting their formulations.