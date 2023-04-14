Asha Dental Offers Same-Day Emergency Dental Services in Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Dental emergencies can happen anytime, and when they do, it’s essential to have a reliable dental team that you can count on. Asha Dental is proud to offer emergency dental services to patients in Overland Park and the surrounding areas.

“We understand that dental emergencies can be stressful and painful, which is why we offer same-day appointments to our patients in need,” said Dr. Prashant Patel, the lead dentist at Asha Dental. “Our experienced dentist in Overland Park and specialists are here to provide prompt and effective care to alleviate your pain and address your dental emergency.”

Dental emergencies can include a wide range of issues, such as a broken tooth, a severe toothache, a knocked-out tooth, or an abscessed tooth. These issues require immediate attention to prevent further damage or complications.

At Asha Dental, their team of experts uses state-of-the-art technology and advanced techniques to diagnose and treat dental emergencies promptly. They also take a personalized approach to each patient, ensuring that their unique needs and concerns are addressed.

“Our goal is to provide our patients with the highest level of care possible, especially during dental emergencies,” said Dr.Patel. “We’re dedicated to helping our patients maintain optimal oral health and providing them with the support they need when they need it.”

Whether you’re a new or existing patient, Asha Dental welcomes you to their practice and will work with you to address your dental emergency as quickly as possible. They also offer flexible payment options to help make emergency dental care more affordable for patients.

If you’re experiencing a dental emergency, don’t wait – contact Asha Dental today to schedule a same-day appointment. Their team of experienced dentists and specialists is ready to provide you with the prompt and effective care you need to alleviate your pain and restore your oral health.

For more information about emergency dental services at Asha Dental in Overland Park or to schedule an appointment, please visit their website or call (913) 440-4199.

Asha Dental – Overland Park

11100 Ash St Suite #204, Leawood, KS 66211