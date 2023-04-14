Learners Point Academy is Now a CertNexus Authorized Training Partner

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Learners Point Academy, a leading professional training institute founded in 2001 and based in Dubai, is proud to announce that it has become an authorized training partner of CertNexus, a global leader in vendor-neutral certifications for IT and cybersecurity professionals. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Learners Point Academy as it expands its offerings and extends its reach to professionals in the GCC, MENA, and India regions.

With a track record of 20 years in delivering customized upskilling and reskilling solutions to professionals from various fields of work, Learners Point Academy has established itself as a trusted and accredited training provider. The academy offers a diverse range of IT and management courses, catering to the learning needs of over 100,000 professionals and serving more than 3000 corporate clients. Learners Point Academy takes pride in being accredited by over 20 global accrediting bodies, ensuring the quality and relevance of its training programs.

In 2014, Learners Point Academy expanded its operations to India, starting with an office in Cochin, and subsequently opening centers in Bangalore and Kolkata. This strategic expansion has enabled the academy to reach out to a wider audience of professionals in India, offering them world-class training and certification programs to enhance their skills and advance their careers.

Becoming an authorized training partner of CertNexus further strengthens Learners Point Academy’s commitment to providing cutting-edge and industry-relevant training solutions to its learners. CertNexus is a renowned provider of vendor-neutral certifications in emerging technologies such as cybersecurity, data science, artificial intelligence, and Internet of Things (IoT). By partnering with CertNexus, Learners Point Academy can now offer its learners access to globally recognized certifications that validate their skills and expertise in these high-demand areas.

“We are thrilled to be associated with CertNexus as an authorized training partner,” said Mr. Faisal Ahmed, CEO of Learners Point Academy. “This partnership allows us to further enhance our offerings and cater to the evolving needs of IT and cybersecurity professionals in the GCC, MENA, and India regions. CertNexus certifications are widely recognized in the industry and align with our mission to provide high-quality and relevant training programs to our learners.”

Learners Point Academy’s partnership with CertNexus opens up new opportunities for professionals to upskill and reskill in cutting-edge technologies, positioning themselves as experts in their fields. The academy will incorporate CertNexus certifications into its existing portfolio of training courses, providing learners with comprehensive and industry-recognized credentials that can boost their career prospects.

As Learners Point Academy continues to expand its footprint in the GCC, MENA, and India regions, the partnership with CertNexus reaffirms its commitment to delivering top-notch training and certification programs to professionals across different industries. With its rich experience, global accreditations, and now as an authorized training partner of CertNexus, Learners Point Academy is poised to empower professionals with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in today’s dynamic and competitive job market.

For more information about Learners Point Academy’s training programs and certifications, please visit https://learnerspoint.org.

