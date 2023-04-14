Diabetic Retinopathy Market Analysis, Trends Forecast by Regions and Types to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 14, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Diabetic Retinopathy Industry Overview

The global Diabetic Retinopathy Market size is expected to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 6.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The incidence rate of diabetes has been increasing dramatically. According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2021 there were about 537 million diabetic cases, which is projected to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. Diabetes is among the leading cause of blindness in people. Blindness is caused due to leaking or rupturing of retinal blood vessels, which may be permanent or temporary in nature depending on the disease stage. Studies suggest that in 2020 the number of diabetic retinopathy cases were about 103.12 million; the cases are expected to reach 160.5 million by 2045.

Rising patient awareness levels and increasing healthcare expenditure are also among the factors which are likely to propel market growth. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population in both developed and developing nations is expected to propel the market over the forecast period. According to the Population Reference Bureau report titled “Aging in the United States”, the number of people in the U.S. aged 65 years and over was projected to increase from around 46 million in 2016 to over 98 million by 2060. Early detection and treatment guidelines for diabetic retinopathy had significantly reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic-related constraints. When compared to 2019, intravitreal injections for diabetic retinopathy had decreased significantly globally throughout the pandemic, ranging from around 30 to over 100 percent reduction. However, now that the lockdown restrictions have been removed, the market is expected to grow at a significant rate.

Diabetic Retinopathy Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global diabetic retinopathy market based on type, management, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Proliferative diabetic retinopathy and Non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

The non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy segment dominated the diabetic retinopathy market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 71.5% in 2021. The growing geriatric population and rising incidences of blindness caused due to diabetes are the key factors accounting for its large share.

are the key factors accounting for its large share. The Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy (PDR) segment is expected to witness a higher CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. It is considered to be an advanced stage of retinopathy. In this case, the fragile blood vessels grow within the retina and the vitreous humor, resulting in blurred vision and blindness. It may lead to macular edema, showing no symptoms in the early stages.

Based on the Management Insights, the market is segmented into Anti-VEGF, Intraocular steroid injection, Laser surgery and Vitrectomy.

The anti-VEGF drugs accounted for the largest revenue share of 92.5% in 2021 owing to their efficiency and efficacy in the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. The anti-VEGF drugs are popularly used for the treatment of Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy (PDR). Anti-VEGF agents were found to be more beneficial in PDR, especially in cases with vitreous hemorrhage, neovascular glaucoma, and prior to the vitrectomy procedure.

Intraocular steroidal injection is a relatively new treatment for diabetic retinopathy and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) compared with anti-VEGF agents and is slowly gaining momentum. The injections contain corticosteroid-based drugs that control cellular proliferation.

Diabetic Retinopathy Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Major players are focusing on collaborations, partnerships, mergers, and other strategic activities to improve their market position. Market leaders face increased competition from new drug launches and new management treatment approval from regulatory bodies, making it difficult for them to sustain themselves in the ever-changing market. However, heavy investments in R&D conducted by market leaders are said to boost the market growth.

Some prominent players in the global Diabetic Retinopathy market include

Bayer AG

Allergan plc

Novartis AG

Oxurion NV

Sirnaomics Inc.

Genentech

Alimera Sciences

Ampio Pharmaceuticals

BCN Peptides

Kowa Company, Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Diabetic Retinopathy Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter