Defoamers Market Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players 2030

Defoamers Market Growth & Trends

The global defoamers market size is expected to reach USD 5.05 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2030. The growth can be attributed to the rising investment in water treatment operations across the globe. Moreover, an increase in pulp and paper production in developing countries across the globe is predicted to fuel the demand for the product.

Defoamers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global defoamers market based on product, application, and region:

Based on the Products Insights, the market is segmented into Water-based, Oil-based, Silicone-based, Others.

The silicone-based segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 35.0% in 2021. This is attributed to the process friendliness of silicone-based defoamers, which enable their usage in several applications. Silicone-based defoamers are primarily composed of poly-dimethyl siloxane molecules of different molecular weights.

The water-based segment is predicted to expand at a significant CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of environment-friendly components in them that are biodegradable. Water-based defoamers do not lead to deposit problems or dirt count while being used in pulp and paper mills. Furthermore, they do not affect the sheet strength and sizing efficiency of finished products.

The other types of defoamers include polyethylene glycol and polypropylene glycol copolymers (EO/PO), alkyl polyacrylates, alkyl phosphates, and powder-based defoamers. Polygloycols used in the product are based on polyethylene oxide (PEO), fatty acids, fatty alcohols, alkylphenols, and silicones.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Pulp & Paper, Coatings, Agrochemicals, Water Treatment, Food & Beverages, Others.

The paper and pulp segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 25.0% in 2021. This is because the product reduces paper breaking, thereby improving the paper machine’s runnability. Defoamers lead to increased production and better fiber quality. Furthermore, it increases liquor solids and improves drainage and washing in Kraft pulp mill brown stock.

The agrochemicals segment is predicted to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.6% in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising demand for high-value crops, coupled with the growing awareness among farmers regarding crop protection. Different types of surfactants used in agrochemicals formulation and spray tank agitation systems result in foam formation. Foaming reduces the performance of agrochemicals. As a result, defoamers are increasingly being used during the production and application of several agrochemicals, including fertilizers and pesticides.

formulation and spray tank agitation systems result in foam formation. Foaming reduces the performance of agrochemicals. As a result, defoamers are increasingly being used during the production and application of several agrochemicals, including fertilizers and pesticides. Other applications include textiles, leather, oil and gas, construction, and cleaning compounds. They are used in various dyeing processes of textiles. Jet dyeing, continuous dyeing, and beck dyeing of knitted fabrics and polyester fibers use defoamers. Furthermore, the product has potential usage in several stages of leather processing.

Defoamers Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The majority of the manufacturers producing silicone-based defoamers have integrated operations.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global defoamers market include,

Kemira Oyj

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Ashland Inc.

Bluestar Silicones International

Dow Corning Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Wacker Chemie AG

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

Elementis Plc

Clariant AG

KCC Basildon

Eastman Chemical Company

Synalloy Chemicals

Tiny ChemPro

Trans-Chemco, Inc.

