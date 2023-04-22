Keeping Customers Comfort Year Round- Complete Comfort Heating Air Plumbing Announce Specials For Cooling Systems

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, 2023-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — Local HVAC and plumbing company Complete Comfort Heating Air Plumbing is excited to share a new offer available to homeowners in the Indianapolis area. Head over to their website to check out valuable coupons, including their $39 safety inspection. A safety inspection paired with preventive maintenance can keep household temperatures perfect no matter how hot it gets this summer. This incredible savings, normally priced at $130, is a great way for homeowners to get a jumpstart on their season planning.

Cooling systems should be inspected and have a tune-up done at least once a year. Kenneth Hale, the owner of Complete Comfort Heating Air Plumbing, mentions, “We’ll examine each part of your air conditioner and alert you to any hidden problems that we find. Getting minor issues repaired quickly can keep them from turning into anything more serious.” on what customers can expect with a tune-up service. Their maintenance also includes changing the air filter, lubricating parts, checking for low/leaking refrigerant levels, and calibrating the thermostat. These essential items work together to extend the life of the cooling system and help it run more energy efficiently.

To take advantage of this limited-time offer, homeowners can contact Complete Comfort by phone or visit their website to conveniently book online. Homeowners are encouraged to act fast. This is a perfect time to get your cooling system in the best shape for summer. As the temperatures rise, cooling specialists are often busy with repair calls. This can mean a delay in services.

Another excellent coupon Complete Comfort has extended their buy an AC, get a furnace free! It is recommended that air conditioners be replaced every 15 years and if a major repair is needed. An older central AC is less efficient, which could affect home comfort and your energy bill. Right now, consider a new air conditioning system with Complete Comfort and snag a new furnace too! With one great price, it’s an incredible offer for Indianapolis homeowners to take advantage of. During a consultation, one of their technicians can review available products and make sure your home has the perfect central cooling system.

AC breakdowns can happen. But again, Complete Comfort has more than their customers covered. With their free service call with repairs, homeowners can save a few dollars when needing repairs this summer, like thermostat replacements, replacing evap coils, solving refrigerant leaks, and more. Some restrictions and limitations may apply to coupons; remember to mention coupons when requesting services.

Since 2003, Complete Comfort Air Heating Plumbing has been the #1 choice for home comfort throughout Indianapolis. More than 75% of their business has been from referrals from their happy customers. The company also has more than 1200 5-star reviews on Google and continues to grow every day. Get the cooling system ready for summer with services from Complete Comfort today!

For questions about services, please call (317) 300-5451. To learn more about products and services offered by Complete Comfort Heating Air Plumbing or if you would like to book services online, visit https://completecomfortgo.com/.