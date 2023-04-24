Alicia, The Clinical Practitioner Of Eastern Medicine Ayurveda At Inspiration Is Life, Caters To Americans Seeking Alternative Treatments For Anxiety, Depression, And ADD

The Reiki master used shamanic practices to offer counseling services to improve people’s mental health and heal their minds to make them stronger.

Chicago, Illinois, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — Alternative treatments to medicine can be quite impactful when done right. Around 38% of people in the US have tried some form of alternative medicine, and the numbers are growing rapidly. However, one thing that prevents people from taking advantage of the benefits of alternative medicines is the stigma attached to them and the abundance of fake practitioners who are only interested in scamming people out of their hard-earned money. Alicia, a clinical practitioner of Eastern Medicine at Inspirations is Life, uses a holistic approach to help people find alternative treatments for ADD, depression, and anxiety.

Alicia creates a roadmap for her clients focusing on result-driven approaches to solve their issues. She uses specialized tools to help purify her client’s minds and help them get better by reducing their trauma through Eastern Medicine, philosophy, and healing techniques. She also taps the subconscious mind to rewire her client’s brain to reduce the symptoms of anxiety and depression. Moreover, Alicia has over 7 years of experience in helping clients deal with post-traumatic stress.

Speaking on the nature of the practices at Inspiration is Life; a spokesperson stated, “At Inspiration is Life, we thrive on helping people find the best in themselves and break the shakes of their limiting beliefs. Through this, they can overcome their depression, anxiety, and ADD. We also use ancient techniques of Eastern Medicines to offer holistic healing approaches to help people improve their health, heal their minds, and strengthen their bodies. We believe that a positive approach and the right tools can help transform a person’s life.”

Besides Eastern Medicine, Alicia also helps people stay focused and remove any distractions in their lives. She works to break down mental and physical trauma to its core so her clients can start the healing process from the root cause and have better opportunities to improve their health and revamping their lives.

About the Company

Alicia owns the Chicago-based practice Inspiration Is Life. The licensed reiki master and shamanic practitioner provides mental health counseling, energy healing, and one-on-one or group programs for personality development. Alicia uses holistic approaches to heal her client’s minds, bodies, and spirits and help them get strong mentally, physically, and emotionally.

Contact

Phone: 847 280 1160

Email: ALICIA@INSPIRATIONISLIFE.COM