A Powerful Alliance: HDTV Supply and Intelix Celebrate a Decade of Success in their Long-Standing Partnership, Delivering Cutting-Edge AV Solutions

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of audio-visual (AV) connectivity and distribution solutions, and Intelix, a renowned manufacturer of AV equipment, are proud to celebrate their long-standing partnership that has spanned over a decade. Together, they have established a powerful alliance in delivering cutting-edge AV solutions to customers worldwide, setting new standards in performance, reliability, and innovation.

HDTV Supply has been a trusted name in the AV industry, offering a comprehensive range of AV products and services for video distribution, signal management, and control systems. With a reputation for excellence in quality, customer service, and technical expertise, HDTV Supply has become a preferred choice for AV professionals across diverse industries.

Intelix, on the other hand, has been a leading manufacturer of AV equipment, specializing in providing innovative solutions for audio, video, and control systems. With a strong focus on research and development, Intelix has earned a reputation for its advanced technologies, reliability, and versatility in AV solutions.

The partnership between HDTV Supply and Intelix has been characterized by mutual trust, collaboration, and a shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge AV solutions that meet the evolving needs of their customers. Together, they have leveraged their strengths and expertise to develop and deliver innovative AV solutions that have been widely adopted by organizations around the world.

One of the key drivers of the success of this partnership has been their customer-centric approach. HDTV Supply and Intelix have always prioritized understanding the unique requirements of their customers and have worked closely together to provide tailored solutions that deliver exceptional performance and reliability. This customer-focused approach has resulted in a loyal customer base and has fostered long-term relationships with many clients.

Furthermore, the partnership has fostered continuous innovation and product development. HDTV Supply and Intelix’s collaborative efforts have resulted in the introduction of groundbreaking AV solutions that have been recognized for their advanced features, ease of use, and reliability. This shared commitment to innovation has positioned both companies as leaders in the AV industry, driving advancements in video distribution, signal management, and control systems.

In addition, the partnership has enabled unparalleled technical support and service for customers. HDTV Supply and Intelix’s technical teams work closely together to provide prompt and efficient technical assistance, ensuring that customers’ AV systems are operating at their best. This high level of support has earned them a reputation for outstanding customer service and has been a key factor in their long-standing partnership.

As the AV industry continues to evolve, HDTV Supply and Intelix remain committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and market trends. Their partnership will continue to drive innovation in AV solutions, delivering state-of-the-art products and services that empower organizations to enhance their audio and video experiences.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our long-standing partnership with Intelix,” said a Spokesperson for HDTV Supply. “Their expertise in AV manufacturing has been invaluable in our ability to deliver cutting-edge AV solutions to our customers. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership and exploring new opportunities together.”

“We are proud of our partnership with HDTV Supply and the success we have achieved together,” said a Spokesperson for Intelix. “Our shared commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has been the driving force behind our success. We are excited to continue our collaboration and bring even more innovative AV solutions to the market.”

As HDTV Supply and Intelix celebrate their long-standing partnership, they express their gratitude to their customers, dealers, and integrators for their continued support and trust. They remain committed to delivering exceptional AV solutions, driving innovation, and providing outstanding customer service.

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com