Proper Comfort Was Maintained while Shifting Patients by King Air Ambulance Service in Patna

Patna, India, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — Long-distance traveling for medical needs could be a troublesome task but an air ambulance can help cover longer distances easily and without being late. Regardless of the pressure of the medical evacuation our team at Air Ambulance Service in Patna operating for King Air Ambulance has been serving the immediate and risk-free transportation needs of the patients. We have an arrangement of a medically outfitted charged aircraft carrier standing by to shift the patient to the selected location without any sausage of time.

Our medical jets include transport ventilator, availability of stretchers and ground ambulances along with the presence of a medical team. The team of medical practitioners accompanying the patients onboard comprises flight nurses and paramedics who are trained in the manner of delivery of medical treatment while shifting patients from one place to the other. We have facilities that are efficient enough to be availed by patients and the aim of our team at Air Ambulance in Patna is to keep them in a thriving state throughout the journey.

Offering Transportation with ICU Facilities is the Main Aim of King Air Ambulance Service in Delhi

The medical jets operating as air ambulances for King Air Ambulance Service in Delhi are considered beneficial and life-saving for shifting emergency and non-emergency patients alike and make sure to keep them in stable condition during the journey. We operate with a one-stop motive, and our medically packed flights can travel for long hours without stopping for the refueling of the flights or any other trouble. All our medical flights are operated as per the guidelines of DGCA and we make sure the patient doesn’t feel any discomfort while traveling with us.

At an event, we at Air Ambulance in Delhi received a request about shifting a patient with a lung disorder who needed oxygen support throughout the journey. We got in touch with the family of the patient and installed all the necessary medical equipment that was needed for a safer journey including a transport ventilator and other breathing apparatus. So that the journey didn’t seem complicated at any point we made the availability of a medical team that kept on providing medical attention to the patient at regular intervals. The transportation process got completed right on time without causing any trauma to the ailing individual and the efficiency maintained throughout the journey kept the patient stable.