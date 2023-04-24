USCA Academy’s Summer School Prepares Students for Academic Success

Mississauga, Canada, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — USCA Academy, a leading international school in Mississauga, is proud to announce the launch of its summer school program. Designed to help local and international students prepare for academic success, the program offers a wide range of courses to boost grades and provide students with a head start in their studies.

At USCA Academy, we understand the importance of providing exceptional education to students. Our summer school program is an extension of our commitment to helping students achieve their academic goals. We offer two main courses: Summer School Credit Course and Summer School Head Start Course.

The Summer School Credit Course is a Ministry-approved program that runs throughout the summer for high school students. With a focus on upgrading grades and completing missing credit scores, this program helps students get admitted to top universities in Canada. Our experienced instructors teach a variety of subjects, including Math, Science, English, and more, tailored to each student’s needs and goals.

The Summer School Head Start Course is a perfect course for keeping children’s academic skills sharp. This program runs for one month, three times a week, for a total of 9 hours per week. Our instructors teach a variety of subjects, following the Ontario curriculum, to help local and international students get admitted to leading universities in Canada.

At USCA Academy, we pride ourselves on providing world-class education to students. With our summer school program, we are dedicated to helping students reach their academic potential and succeed in their future endeavors.

For more information about our summer school program and instructors, visit our website at https://www.uscaacademy.com/summer-school/. If you have any queries, please call us at (905) 232-0411 or email us at info@uscaacademy.com.

About USCA Academy:

USCA Academy is a leading international school located in Mississauga, Canada. We provide exceptional education to local and international students ranging from elementary education to university-level preparation programs. For international students, we offer the Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD) or University Preparation Program Grade 12. We are committed to providing students with the best education and opportunities for academic success.

