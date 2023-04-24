HoduSoft Exploring Multi-tenant IP PBX Software in Canada and USA

Denver, United States, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — Hodusoft, one of the fastest-growing Unified Communications software makers and VoIP solution providers in the world, has announced that it has introduced multi-tenant IP PBX solutions in Canada and USA.

Hodusoft’s multi-tenant IP PBX for Canada and USA is designed to enable businesses in both North American countries to provide superior customer service on a unified platform. The multilingual and multi-tenant features of the IP PBX system enable businesses to manage multiple users, devices, and locations from a single, unified interface.

HoduPBX multi-tenant IP PBX software provides end-to-end encryption and is compliant with HIPAA, PCI DSS, and other security standards. The software comes with a wide range of sophisticated features such as:

Auto-provisioning

Audio Conference

BLF & presence

Call recording

Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

Least cost routing

Payment Gateway Integration

Auto-attendant

Speaking on the launch of the HoduPBX multi-tenant IP PBX software in the two biggest markets in North America, HoduSoft’s Co-founder and Chief Business Development Officer Kartik Khambhati said, “At HoduSoft, we are delighted to tailor our multi-tenant IP PBX solution to suit the needs of all sizes of businesses in Canada and USA. Our sophisticated IP PBX system is extremely compatible for remote work as well as for offering customer services in more than one language, which is especially relevant in an officially bilingual country such as Canada.”

“In recent years, the use of IP PBX has surged in Canada and the US. The technology is extremely popular with businesses of all sizes in both countries due to its cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and reliability. By successfully tailoring our HoduPBX for all types and sizes of businesses, we are confident of providing secure and high-quality communication solutions to not just our clients in Canada and the US, but many countries around the world,” he added.

About HoduSoft:

HoduSoft is an India-headquartered unified communications software maker. Started in 2015, HoduSoft builds quality software products to help businesses achieve success with their communications tools. Today, HoduSoft is one of the leading VoIP software makers, offering world-class communication products at unmatched value for companies of all sizes. The latest Gartner Digital Markets report features HoduSoft’s HoduCC contact and calls center software as a Category Leader and FrontRunner for call recording solutions. Other quality software products in the HoduSoft suite include HoduCC and HoduBlast, which render personal, intelligent, and delightful customer experiences.

