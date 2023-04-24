Delray Orthodontics Now Offering Invisalign Treatment For A Straighter Smile

Delray Beach, FL, USA, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — Delray Orthodontics is pleased to announce that they are now offering Invisalign treatment to patients in Delray Beach and the surrounding areas. Invisalign is a modern and innovative alternative to traditional metal braces, using clear aligners to straighten teeth and improve oral health. The team at Delray Orthodontics is excited to offer this treatment option to their patients, providing them with a more comfortable and discreet way to achieve a straighter, more confident smile.

Delray Orthodontics has always been committed to providing the highest quality orthodontic care to their patients. With the addition of Invisalign treatment to their list of services, they are continuing to innovate and provide their patients with the most advanced treatment options available. Invisalign is a revolutionary orthodontic treatment that uses clear aligners to gradually move teeth into their desired positions. This treatment is a great option for anyone who wants a more discreet and comfortable way to achieve a straighter smile.

Invisalign Aligner in Delray are custom-made for each patient and are virtually invisible when worn. They are made from a smooth, comfortable plastic material that is gentle on the teeth and gums, making them an ideal option for patients who are concerned about the discomfort and appearance of traditional metal braces. Invisalign aligners are also removable, allowing patients to eat and drink whatever they like and brush and floss their teeth as they normally would.

At Delray Orthodontics, the Invisalign treatment process begins with a consultation with one of their experienced orthodontists. During this consultation, the orthodontist will evaluate the patient’s teeth and jaw to determine if they are a good candidate for Invisalign treatment. If the patient is a good candidate, the orthodontist will take impressions of the patient’s teeth and create a custom treatment plan that will guide the movement of the teeth over the course of the treatment.

Once the treatment plan has been created, the orthodontist will send it to Invisalign’s lab, where the patient’s aligners will be custom-made. When the aligners are ready, the patient will return to Delray Orthodontics to begin the treatment process. The orthodontist will provide the patient with a series of aligners, which they will wear for about two weeks each before moving on to the next set. Over the course of the treatment, the patient’s teeth will gradually shift into their desired positions, resulting in a straighter, more confident smile.

Delray Orthodontics is a leading orthodontic practice in Delray Beach, FL, that provides a wide range of orthodontic services to patients of all ages. Their team of experienced orthodontists is dedicated to helping each patient achieve a healthy, beautiful smile through personalized treatment plans and advanced orthodontic technology.

In addition to Invisalign treatment, Delray Orthodontics also offers traditional metal braces, clear braces, and other orthodontic treatments to meet the unique needs of each patient. To learn more about Delray Orthodontics and their services, visit their website https://www.delrayortho.com/ or call 561-668-0431 to schedule a consultation.