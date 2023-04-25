Exxelia expands its High-Performance Dielectric Resonators and Ferrites capabilities for Microwave Applications

Paris, France, 2023-Apr-25 — /EPR Network/ — Exxelia, the global leader in high-performance electronic components and subsystems for extreme environments, enlarges its Dielectric Resonators (DR) material and Ferrite offering for high-frequency applications. New capabilities include the use of its latest E7000 material, which provides narrow bandwidths, temperature stability and high Q-factor together with advanced manufacturing skills such as the capability to deliver extremely small size, and complex ferrite designs.

Exxelia’s E7000 series is a Ba-Mg-Ta based material that combines an ultra-high Q-factor and the possibility to get different temperature coefficients upon request. E7000 features the highest performance requested for space use in the frequency range from 5 to 32 GHz, and guarantees a Qxf up to > 250 000 at 10GHZ.

In addition, Exxelia is now able to support the most advanced RF designs with the delivery of complex geometries such as Y-shape ferrites for microwave switches or Toroidal designs for phase shifters applications. Those miniaturized and complex products may be as small as few mm only and benefit from exceptional quality, superior performance and low loss (ΔH) materials.

Exxelia is a unique manufacturer producing its own raw materials for Ferrites and Dielectrics with proprietary formulations for use in the most demanding environments.

Nicolas Dabadie, Microwave Materials business development manager at Exxelia said: “We are pleased to support our customers’ more and more complex designs and demanding applications. Our unique capability to master the manufacturing from raw materials to high-end finished products opens the way to new solutions for microwave applications going from few MHz to 40GHz”.

E7000 SERIES TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS :

● Dielectric constant : 24

● Q x f Factor (GHz) : 250000

● Frequency : Min : 5900 MHz / Max : 37150 MHz

● Custom shapes available : disk, cylinder, square etc…

● Typical Q factor: 25000 at 10 GHz

More information: https://exxelia.com/en/product/detail/636/e7000

Ferrite materials are used in microwave devices such as isolators, circulators, diplexers, filters and phase shifters. They have dielectric and magnetic properties due to the presence of magnetic ions such as iron within the composition. Exxelia also offers a wide range of dielectric resonators series, including coaxial resonators in different sizes. Please contact us for additional details!

About Exxelia

Exxelia is a leading global designer and manufacturer of high performance passive components and subsystems with factories in France, Morocco, United States, India and Vietnam. Exxelia’s product portfolio includes a wide range of capacitors (film, tantalum, ceramic and electrolytic capacitors) and ruggedized magnetic products (inductors, transformers, rotor, stator, etc.), resistors, slip rings, position sensors, medical sensors and high-precision mechanical parts. Recognized worldwide for its advanced design and technical expertise, Exxelia develops both “catalog” and “custom” products exclusively serving high-reliability markets such as aeronautic, space, defense, medical, transportation, telecommunication infrastructure and advanced industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.exxelia.com.

