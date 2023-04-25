2nd International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases(Hybrid Event)

London, UK, 2023-Apr-25 — /EPR Network/ — The enormous success of our previous conference, as well as the thundering and overwhelming replies received, has cleared the path for the Parkinson’s 2023 Organizing Committee to organize the upcoming conference “2nd International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease” which is going to be held during November 20-22, 2023 in London, UK.

Parkinson’s 2023 is your best opportunity to join, deliver talks, exchange information, and network with current and future scientists to learn more about neuroscience, neurology, neurosurgery, the central nervous system, neuropharmacology, and neurodegenerative disorders, and to make a difference.

Parkinson’s 2023 Highlights:

200+ Participation (40% Industry:60% Academia)

20+ Keynote Speakers

30+ Plenary Speakers

10+ Exhibitors

14 Innovative Educational Sessions

B2B Meetings

The aim of this Parkinson’s 2023 conference is to bring together top researchers and scientists to discuss how to disseminate peer-reviewed information on Parkinson’s and the latest developments in the field to the global network of experts studying the latest research works.

Parkinson’s 2023 encourages participants from all top academic institutions and clinical research facilities to share their research on all facets of this quickly expanding subject, meet with top researchers, and display the most recent methods.

Once again, we are grateful for all of your excellent and original research. The calculated and pertinent knowledge that is given will also foster expertly coordinated efforts to support rational scientific advancements. We promise you’d have a fantastic relationship with Parkinson’s 2023 and a love for the great city of London.

For more details visit our website: https://www.longdom.com/alzheimers-parkinsons

Contact us through email: parkinsons@longdomglobal.com