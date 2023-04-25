Active Wound Care Market Segmentation, Outlook and Forecast Report By 2030

Active Wound Care Market Growth & Trends

The global active wound care market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of chronic and acute wounds, rapidly aging population, rising number of diabetic patients, and surge in research and development activities are the major factors driving the market.

Active Wound Care Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global active wound care market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Biomaterials, Skin-substitutes, and Growth Factors.

The biomaterials segment accounted for the maximum share of 44.38% of the global revenue in 2021. The segment growth can be attributed to rapid technological advancements involving the usage of biomaterials for wound healing therapies. These wound care products comprise both synthetic and natural substances that help in both wound healing and tissue regeneration. Moreover, a surge in research and development activities and continual launches by key players is further contributing to the segment growth.

The skin-substitutes segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.39%. Skin substitutes are tissue-engineered products that replace the form and function of the skin, either temporarily or permanently. Advanced skin substitutes are now used generally for deep and chronic wounds as they can prevent infection, limit bodily fluid loss, improve cytokine and growth factor production, reduced inflammatory response and subsequent scarring and protect the healing wound by acting as a covering.

Moreover, with the advancement of biotechnology and tissue engineering, a wide range of skin substitutes for the treatment of chronic wounds are now available in the market for active wound care. Lately, a Tissue Biology Research Unit (TBRU) at the University of Zurich, Switzerland, and numerous laboratories have developed Dermo-epidermal Skin Substitutes (DESSs) comprising dermal and epidermal skin layers. Such laboratory-grown skin substitutes provide a novel and promising therapeutic alternative for patients with severe, full-thickness skin injuries.

The skin-substitute segment is further categorized into biological and synthetic. Biological substitutes dominated the market; however, the synthetic segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. The main advantage of biological tissue-created skin substitutes is that the patient’s skin is easily available. More extracellular matrix is present in these substitutes, which aids in good re-epithelialization and speedier wound healing.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Chronic Wounds and Acute Wounds.

The chronic wounds segment dominated the market for active wound care and held the largest revenue share of 60.6% in 2021 and is anticipated to witness a considerable growth rate over the forecast period. The broad category of skin substitutes and biomaterials offers the ability to promote chronic wound healing and minimize the medical burden caused by these wounds. The increasing prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and other chronic wounds, are likely to drive segment growth.

offers the ability to promote chronic wound healing and minimize the medical burden caused by these wounds. The increasing prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and other chronic wounds, are likely to drive segment growth. The acute wounds segment is expected to witness a considerable CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The increasing cases of different traumatic wounds and burns are the major factor driving the segment. For instance, around 50.0% of people worldwide are exposed to fire-related traumas and among them, 90.0% of the cases occur in low to moderate-income countries.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare, and Others.

The hospital segment dominated the market for active wound care and held the largest revenue share of 45.2% in 2021, as a higher number of patients prefer to visit hospitals for different cases such as surgical wounds, burns, and ulcers. Moreover, the increasing number of surgical procedures and an increasing number of hospitals are among the major factors driving the segment.

The home healthcaresegment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Homecare is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic mainly led to the promotion of home healthcare. Moreover, the geriatric population prefers homecare over hospital stay. Various conditions such as diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and surgical wounds generally require prolonged hospital stays, which often becomes challenging for elderly patients.

Active Wound Care Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

June 2021: Stratatech received FDA approval for its StrataGraft for treating adult patients with thermal burns. Thus, with various strategies acquired by leading players, the market is expected to impel during the forecast period.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market for active wound care is highly fragmented in nature with the presence of several small and large manufacturers. Competitive rivalry and the degree of competition in the market are expected to intensify over the forecast period due to the presence of many players in the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global active wound care market include,

Smith & Nephew

MiMedx

Tissue Regenix

Organogenesis Inc.

Acell Inc.

Integra Life Sciences

Solsys Medical

Osiris Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Human BioSciences

Wright Medical Group N.V

Order a free sample PDF of the Active Wound Care Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.