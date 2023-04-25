Tissue Paper Market Latest Formulation And Data Visualization 2028

Tissue Paper Market Growth & Trends

The global tissue paper market size is expected to reach USD 26.23 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for biodegradable and environment-friendly tissue paper products across the globe is expected to foster the growth of this market in the coming years.

Tissue Paper Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Tissue Paper market based on application, product type, distribution channel, and region.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented At Home and Away From Home.

At home, application segment contributed the highest share of 75% of the global market revenue in 2021. Increasing awareness regarding cleanliness and personal hygiene among the consumers is driving the growth of this segment over the forecast period. Also growing usage of facial and wet wipes at home is expected to drive this segment growth. Moreover, rising environmental concerns and the growing demand for sustainable products are among the major prevailing trends in the market.

at home is expected to drive this segment growth. Moreover, rising environmental concerns and the growing demand for sustainable products are among the major prevailing trends in the market. The away from home application segment is expected to register steady growth during the forecast period. The rising corporate sector is expected to propel the demand for wet wipes and paper tissue products. Moreover, rapid urbanization, a growing working-class population around the globe along with rising health and hygiene awareness among the consumer are estimated to drive the growth of the segment in the coming years. Furthermore, increased utilization of tissue paper products in commercial spaces and office complexes is expected to accelerate the segmental growth during the forecast period.

Based on the Product Type Insights, the market is segmented Paper Tissues (made from pulp), Wet Wipes, Facial Tissue, Others.

Paper tissues (made from pulp) product type segment contributed a share of more than 40% in 2021 due to its increasing demand. The rising utilization of paper tissues for the general purposes of cleanliness at home is expected to drive the growth of the paper tissue product type segment during the forecast period. However, increasing environmental concerns such as global warming and deforestation confines the growth of pulp-based products and hinder the growth of the paper tissues segment of the market.

The facial tissue product type segment is the fastest-growing segment and is expected to witness significant gains in the forecast period. The segment is growing at 4.0% from 2022 to 2028 owing to the increasing demand for cleanliness and personal hygiene of face among millennials across the world. Additionally, an increase in demand for sustainable and eco-friendly personal care and sanitation products is likely to create more opportunities for this segment, thus significantly driving the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented Offline and Online.

The offline distribution channel segment contributed to the highest share of over 80% of the global market revenue in 2021. The offline segment includes specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, independent retail stores, etc. The growing structured retail sector in developing economies such as India and China is projected to enhance the demand for tissue paper products in the coming years.

The online segment is projected to register the highest growth over the forecast period owing to its growing usage. The surge in sales of tissue paper products mainly through company websites and e-commerce companies is expected to boost the growth of the online distribution channel segment in the coming years. The increasing penetration of the internet and smart devices will further boost industry sales.

Tissue Paper Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key players are focusing on R&D and introducing new green and environment-friendly products to meet increasing demand. Furthermore, key players are investing in new production plants to increase production capacity along with expansion in the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global tissue paper market include,

Procter & Gamble (Cascade)

Kimberly – Clark

Essity

Kirkland Signature (Costco)

Georgia- Pacific

Solaris Paper

Seventh Generation

Charmin Paper

Angel Soft

Naturelle

Order a free sample PDF of the Tissue Paper Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.