Creative Diagnostics Introduces New Low Endotoxin Antibodies for Researchers

Creative Diagnostics, a global leader in providing raw materials, antibodies, and reagents for the biotechnology industry, recently introduced a new line of low endotoxin antibodies to biopharmaceutical research laboratories to improve the analytical performance and stability of biologically complex samples and expedite pre-clinical animal studies in vitro and in vivo.

Endotoxin is a lipopolysaccharide derived from the outer membrane of Gram-negative bacteria, which is released after bacterial lysis. It can elicit strong immune responses in animals and significantly affect in vitro and in vivo experiments, leading to non-specific cellular responses and false readings in cell-based assays. Therefore, it is important to limit the amount of endotoxin contaminants in protein and antibody products for injection.

Antibodies with depleting, activating, neutralizing or blocking activities are potent tools for mimicking or blocking physiological functions. Moreover, functional grade antibodies are preservative-free and tested for endotoxin content for in vitro and in vivo functional assays. Committed to providing the highest quality and affordable antibodies for researchers, Creative Diagnostics now offers a series of low endotoxin antibodies to support scientists in preclinical animal studies.

Features/Benefits

Exceptional Purity: > 95% purity by SDS-PAGE

Free of azide and carrier

Low endotoxin levels: Products are at or below 2 EU/mg (or 1 EU/mg). Custom endotoxin levels (0.01-0.05 EU/mg) are supported.

Pathogen free: Each lot is thoroughly screened for rodent pathogens.

Quality Tests: Quality tested in a range of applications, including functional activity assays, and can be used for FC, WB, IF or IHC.

Matched isotype control antibodies: Low endotoxin/adjuvant-free isotype controls provide an estimate of the non-specific binding of antibodies that may occur during the assay.

Dilution buffer: Creative Diagnostics offers relevant low endotoxin dilution buffers paired with the reagents.

The newest additions to the portfolio are primary antibodies, isotype controls, and dilution buffers. For example, the Anti-Human CD19 Monoclonal antibody (Catalog # CABT-L4515) can be used for FC, FuncS, and IF, while the Mouse IgA Kappa Isotype Control Antibody (Catalog # DAG-IC88) is ideally suited for for FC, ELISA, FLISA, and Control. Customers will benefit from the excellent reproducibility of these low endotoxin, azide-free reagents, allowing them to obtain more reliable data in lab experiments.

In addition, Creative Diagnostics offers custom services related to sodium azide removal and low endotoxin purification, and has developed processes to minimize bacterial and endotoxin exposure and methods to maximize antibody yield and functionality. The company also provides customers with final antibody endotoxin concentration reports (EU/mg).

If you want to learn more about low endotoxin antibodies or have any questions regarding research materials, please visit Creative Diagnostics at https://www.creative-diagnostics.com/.

About Creative Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics is a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, viral antigens, innovative diagnostic components, and critical assay reagents. In addition to providing contract R&D and biologic manufacturing services for diagnostic manufacturers along with GMP biologics manufacturing for the biopharmaceutical market, the company aims to continue to act as a trusted source for all researchers’ assay development and manufacturing needs.