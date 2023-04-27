Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Growth Analysis, Trends Forecast by Regions and Types to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 27, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Industry Overview

The global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.56 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.02% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing global geriatric population base is expected to widen the consumer base using BP monitors by triggering incidence rates of hypertension thereby boosting the demand for disposable blood pressure (BP) cuffs during the forecast period.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has positively impacted the market growth owing to the increased focus on routine checkups amongst the general population as well as the patient pool suffering from COVID-19. In addition, the need to control the spread of COVID-19 infection and reduce the cross-contamination in healthcare facilities are anticipated to create huge growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Moreover, the demand for disposable BP cuffs is high due to the growing geriatric population and increasing obese population as well as the growing adoption of a sedentary lifestyle. According to World Health Organization (WHO), around 1.13 billion people globally suffer from hypertension, and it is also responsible for 7.6 million deaths annually. This has led to an upsurge in the usage rates of disposable BP cuffs during the forecast period.

Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global disposable blood pressure cuffs market based on call point, product type, and region:

Based on the Call Point Insights, the market is segmented into Physicians, Clinicians and Surgeons.

The physician’s segment led the disposable blood pressure cuffs market and accounted for more than 45.52% share of the global revenue in 2021. Physicians most commonly use BP cuffs, as a walk-in percentage of patients is greater in stand-alone clinics as compared to surgical hospitals

The clinician’s segment is expected to witness exponential growth at a 12.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising significance of disposable BP cuffs in outpatient monitoring.

Based on the Product Type Insights, the market is segmented into Neonate Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs and Adult Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs.

The adult disposable blood pressure cuffs led the market and accounted for more than 68.75% share of the global revenue in 2021. This can be attributed to the high disease prevalence in the adult population including elderly people.

The neonate disposable blood pressure cuffs segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 12.63% over the forecast period owing to the increasing birth rates and rising awareness regarding infant health.

Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The disposable blood pressure cuffs market is facing intense competition amongst players as the products offered by manufacturers are price sensitive. Manufacturers who are operating from developing countries offer end products at comparatively low prices. In addition, rising demand for low cost & highly effective products is increasing from the consumer end. Thus, the aforementioned factors are expected to keep the competition at a high level. Furthermore, the development of user-friendly and sustainable products is expected to keep industry rivalry at a higher level.

Some prominent players in the global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs market include

GE Healthcare

Philips

SunTech Medical, Inc.

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.

American Diagnostic Corporation

Hill-Rom Services

Midmark

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries

