Women’s Tights And Leggings Market Size and Forecast Assessment Report Till 2028

Women’s Tights And Leggings Market Growth & Trends

The global women’s tights and leggings market size is estimated to reach USD 31.69 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth can be attributed to the factors such as tights & leggings provide support and stabilize the muscles which reduce fatigue and improve performance. Moreover, tights & leggings offer comfort and flexibility with a stylish look. Attractive and customized designs and patterns of tights & leggings are manufactured by the vendors. Additionally, rising per capita income and purchasing power, and changing fashion trends across the globe are contributing to the growth of this market.

Women’s Tights And Leggings Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global women’s tights and leggings market based on fiber, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Fiber Insights, the market is segmented into Cotton, Polyester and Others.

The polyester segment dominated the market and contributed to the largest revenue share of the global market, accounting for more than 50.0% in 2021 and is forecast to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2028. Polyester is a synthetic type of fiber that contains compounds of the ester functional group. This fiber is obtained from petroleum and is one of the most popular fibers in the textile industry across the globe. This fiber is a durable and relatively more economic material that is used for manufacturing apparel products. Consumers prefer apparel made from polyester fiber, as it is resistant to all types of environmental conditions. With all these benefits, polyester is consumed the most for making apparel in the textile industry.

The others segment is forecast to grow with 2nd highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2028. Others include nylon and wool, out of which nylon is one of the most consumed fibers for tights and leggings. As nylon fiber has good strength and resistance with elastic features. Additionally, this fiber is resistant to sunlight. This fiber is one of the most cost-effective, as it is readily available. Being a durable and long-lasting fiber, nylon is popular in the sports apparel industry. It is expected that the demand for the product will witness momentous growth over the forecast period.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Online and Offline.

The offline distribution channel contributed to a larger market share of more than 75% in 2021. Offline channels include exclusive stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, and retail stores. Manufacturers and marketers use the traditional retail channel for more sales. The segment includes organized retail channels which are more customer-oriented and provide better services by selling a variety of apparel directly to the end-users. Additionally, these stores provide a choice of physical verification and trials & facility of products to the end-users, thus contributing to the market revenue.

The online distribution channel is forecast to register the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2028. Customers started using online shopping portals and mobile apps for shopping and are getting popular due to their simplicity and convenience. Products are available at economic rates via online channels. Moreover, end-users choose trusted shopping portals to purchase due to the increasing penetration of the internet and smart devices. Thus, the growth of this segment is observed to be more.

Women’s Tights And Leggings Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The women’s tights & leggings market is characterized by the presence of various well-established players and several small and medium players. Vendors are focusing on product launches to meet consumers’ expectations with changing fashion consciousness.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global women’s tights and leggings market include,

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Guccio Gucci S.p.A.

PRADA

Burberry Group Plc

Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

Dolce & Gabbana S.r.l.

Gianni Versace S.r.l.

Louis Vuitton, Inc.

Gym Leggings

LEGGING MANUFACTURER

Order a free sample PDF of the Women’s Tights And Leggings Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.