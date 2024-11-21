Naphthalene Market Analysis: Current Landscape and Future Projections

The global naphthalene market size was valued at USD 1,588.1 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is largely driven by the increasing demand for naphthalene in the construction industry, particularly as a plasticizer in concrete admixtures like naphthalene sulfonate formaldehyde.

Demand Drivers

The market is witnessing significant growth due to its widespread applications, such as:

Mothballs, Surfactants, and Pesticides:

Naphthalene’s ability to sublimate (convert directly from a solid to a gas) at room temperature produces fumes that repel moths and other insects, protecting clothing and fabrics. This functionality has fueled demand for products containing naphthalene.

Industrial Uses:

Naphthalene serves as a raw material for producing chemical intermediates like phthalic anhydride and anthraquinone tetracarboxylic acid, used in various industries.

Production Methods

Naphthalene is primarily obtained through two key processes:

Coal Tar Processing:

A by-product of coal carbonization, where coal tar is distilled to extract crude naphthalene.

Purification methods include crystallization, distillation, or sublimation to remove impurities.

Petroleum Refining:

Produced as a by-product of petroleum refining.

Naphtha is reformulated and cracked under high temperature and pressure to produce lighter fractions, leaving behind petroleum coke containing naphthalene.

Naphthalene is extracted from petroleum coke using solvent extraction.

Regional Insights

North America:

Significant revenue share in 2023, driven by demand in construction and pesticide applications.

The U.S. market is projected to grow at the fastest rate due to its demand for naphthalene sulfonates, low-volatility solvents, pesticides, and moth repellents.

Asia Pacific:

Dominated the global market with a 67.50% revenue share in 2023, driven by infrastructure development and textile industry growth.

China leads the regional market with a 52.40% share, fueled by rising demand for mothballs, phthalic anhydride, and synthetic resins.

Europe:

Expected to grow significantly, attributed to naphthalene’s use in insecticides.

Germany dominates the region due to infrastructure investments, while the UK is set to grow at the fastest CAGR due to rising demand for moth repellents, pesticides, and industrial applications.

Central & South America:

Expected to grow rapidly, driven by increased infrastructure development in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile.

Brazil leads the region’s market due to its expanding agricultural sector and rising pesticide demand.

Middle East & Africa:

Projected to grow significantly, supported by construction and infrastructure development.

Saudi Arabia is a key market due to ongoing large-scale infrastructure projects.

Key Industry Players

Prominent companies in the global naphthalene market include:

ExxonMobil Corporation: Produces petrochemicals and raw materials like naphthalene.

Rain Carbon Inc.: Supplies essential raw materials for carbon products used in industries such as aluminum, steel, and concrete.

Epsilon Carbon Private Limited: Produces chemicals for aluminum and tire manufacturing in India.

Koppers Inc.: Repurposes waste from other industries for manufacturing rubber, plastics, and resins.

Other notable players include CARBOTEX, JFE Chemical Corporation, and emerging competitors.

Market Trends

The global naphthalene market is witnessing steady growth due to:

Increasing applications in construction and agriculture.

Rising demand in the textile industry, especially in dye and surfactant production.

Expanding infrastructure projects globally, particularly in developing regions.

Key Naphthalene Companies:

Química del Nalon

China Steel Chemical Corporation (CSCC)

Junsei Chemical Co., Ltd.

Koppers Inc.

JFE Chemical Corporation

Epsilon Carbon Private Limited.

Deza, a.s.

Shyam Kemicals

Rain Industries Limited

Carl Roth

ALOK INDUSTRIES

ARHAM PETROCHEM PRIVATE LIMITED

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

Monument Chemical

Bilbaína de Alquitranes, S.A.

Akshar Chemical India Private Limited

