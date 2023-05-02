SelectedFirms Acknowledged SovTech as One of the Top Custom Software Development Companies

London, UK, 2023-May-02 — /EPR Network/ — SelectedFirms, a leading B2B portal that helps businesses connect with top service providers, has recognized SovTech as one of the Top Custom Software Development Companies. SovTech, a UK-based company, has been providing bespoke software solutions to businesses for years, and this recognition by SelectedFirms is a testament to its excellence in the field.

SovTech has been serving clients from around the world, with more than 500 clients and over 1,200 projects delivered so far. The company prides itself on its team of over 300 tech experts who have written over 83 million lines of unique code to help businesses transform their digital presence.

At SovTech, the team is committed to providing top-quality services tailored to meet each client’s unique needs. The company’s services include:

Software Development

SovTech’s software development services are designed to help businesses develop high-quality software solutions tailored to their specific needs. The company’s team of experts leverages the latest technologies and development methodologies to create scalable, reliable, and efficient software.

Bespoke Software Solutions

SovTech’s bespoke software solutions are designed to help businesses address their unique challenges and requirements. The company works closely with its clients to understand their needs and then develops customized software solutions.

Mobile Development

SovTech’s mobile development services focus on creating custom mobile apps designed to meet the specific needs of businesses. The company’s team of experts leverages the latest technologies and development methodologies to create mobile apps that are user-friendly, scalable, and reliable.

Web App Development

SovTech’s web app development services are designed to help businesses develop custom web applications tailored to their specific needs. The company’s team of experts leverages the latest technologies and development methodologies to create web applications that are scalable, reliable, and efficient.

Software Support

SovTech’s software support services are designed to help businesses maintain and support their software applications. The company’s team of experts provides ongoing support to ensure that applications continue to function at peak performance.

Staff Augmentation

SovTech’s staff augmentation services are designed to help businesses augment their teams with top tech experts. In addition, the company provides access to a pool of highly skilled tech professionals who can help businesses tackle complex development projects.

Software Outsourcing

SovTech’s software outsourcing services are designed to help businesses outsource their software development projects to a team of experts. In addition, the company provides access to a pool of highly skilled tech professionals who can help businesses develop custom software solutions that meet their specific needs.

SovTech’s extensive expertise in these areas has made it a preferred partner for businesses looking to grow their digital footprint.

If you want to develop custom software solutions, SovTech is your partner. With a range of services that are tailored to meet your specific needs, the company can help you transform your digital presence and achieve your business goals. Contact SovTech today to learn more about how the company can help you grow your business.

About SelectedFirms

SelectedFirms is a renowned online platform that acts as a bridge between businesses and top service providers from various industries. It prides itself on enabling businesses to make informed decisions by presenting a handpicked selection of the best service providers from around the world. With listings of top service providers such as web development companies, digital marketing agencies, software developers, and more, businesses can easily find the right service provider for their specific needs.

SelectedFirms features reviews from previous clients, allowing businesses to assess the services’ quality and compare prices. Its user-friendly interface and extensive selection of high-quality service providers make SelectedFirms the go-to platform for businesses seeking to connect with top-notch service providers.