New Visa Rules for Indian Passport holder in 2023

Dubai, UAE, 2023-May-02 — /EPR Network/ — In recent years, Indian passport holders have been facing several challenges when it comes to international travel, including visa restrictions and lengthy application processes. However, 2023 has brought with it some new visa rules for Indian citizens that are expected to have a significant impact on their travel plans. These changes have been announced by several countries around the world, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and the European Union. The implementation of these new visa rules is aimed at ensuring the safety and security of these countries while facilitating travel for Indian passport holders.

It’s worth noting that the implementation of these new visa rules is not unique to Indian passport holders. Many countries around the world have been tightening their visa requirements in recent years, as a response to the global security threats and the need to manage immigration. The process of obtaining a visa can be time-consuming and expensive, and it can often be a barrier for those who wish to travel abroad. However, it’s important to understand that visa regulations are put in place for the safety and security of the host country, and travelers must comply with them to ensure a smooth and hassle-free travel experience. With proper planning and preparation, Indian passport holders can still enjoy the benefits of international travel while adhering to the new visa rules.

In this blog, we will discuss these new visa rules in detail and how they may affect Indian traveler

United States of America:

One of the most popular destinations for Indians, the USA, has announced new visa rules for Indian passport holders. The US has introduced a new travel authorization system that requires Indian citizens to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) before they can travel to the United States. This ETA will be valid for two years and will allow multiple entries to the country. Indian citizens who have had a passport update after obtaining their previous US visa will need to ensure that their new passport information is updated with the US authorities to avoid any complications during their travel.

United Kingdom:

The UK has announced new visa rules for Indian passport holders, which will come into effect from January 2023. Indians visiting the UK for tourism or business purposes will need to obtain a Visitor Visa, which will be valid for up to six months. However, Indian students and workers will still be able to apply for a longer-term visa, such as a Tier 4 Student Visa or a Tier 2 Work Visa. Indian citizens who have had a passport update after obtaining their previous UK visa will need to ensure that their new passport information is updated with the UK authorities to avoid any complications during their travel.

Canada:

Canada has also introduced new visa rules for Indian passport holders. Indian citizens will now need to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) before they can travel to Canada. This ETA will be valid for up to five years and will allow multiple entries to the country. However, Indian citizens will still need to obtain a visa if they plan to work or study in Canada. Indian citizens who have had a passport update after obtaining their previous Canadian visa will need to ensure that their new passport information is updated with the Canadian authorities to avoid any complications during their travel.

Australia:

Australia has introduced new visa rules for Indian passport holders, which will come into effect from July 2023. Indian tourists and business visitors will need to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) before they can travel to Australia. This ETA will be valid for up to three months and will allow multiple entries to the country. Indian citizens who have had a passport update after obtaining their previous Australian visa will need to ensure that their new passport information is updated with the Australian authorities to avoid any complications during their travel.

European Union:

The European Union (EU) has also announced new visa rules for Indian passport holders. Indian citizens will need to obtain a Schengen Visa before they can travel to any of the 26 countries that make up the Schengen Area. This visa will allow Indian citizens to stay in the Schengen Area for up to 90 days within six months. Indian citizens who have had a passport update after obtaining their previous Schengen Visa will need to ensure that their new passport information is updated with the EU authorities to avoid any complications during their travel.”

United Arab Emirates:

If you are an Indian passport holder looking to work remotely from the UAE, you may be interested in the new “Green Visa” category recently introduced by the UAE. With this visa, you can stay in the UAE for up to one year and make multiple entries without the need for a sponsor. However, please note that you may need to update your passport before applying for this visa.

Singapore:

If you are an Indian passport holder planning to travel to Singapore for business or tourism, please be aware of the new visa rules that will come into effect from April 2023. Under these rules, you will need to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) before you can travel to Singapore. This ETA will be valid for up to 90 days and will allow multiple entries to the country. Don’t forget to check the latest Indian visa rules before applying for your ETA.

In conclusion, keeping your passport updated is crucial for Indian citizens to take advantage of the new visa rules that offer free visas for Indian passport holders in several countries. It is essential to stay informed about the latest updates and requirements before planning any international travel. We recommend that Indian passport holders regularly check the official government websites of the countries they plan to visit for the latest information on visa requirements and regulations.

