Bottled Water Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030

Bottled Water Industry Overview

The global bottled water market size is expected to reach USD 509.2 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing demand for bottled water owing to the rising scarcity of fresh and pure drinking water across the globe is driving the market. Factors such as health benefits with added minerals and nutrients are likely to fuel the demand for bottled water over the forecast period.

Growing awareness regarding the adverse health effects of consuming sugary drinks, such as weight gain, obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, is supporting the consumption of alternative beverages such as still and sparkling water. The trend of switching from sugary drinks to healthier options is observed in several countries such as Germany, the U.S., the U.K., and France. This has widened the scope for bottled water across the globe.

Bottled Water Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global bottled water market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water, and Others

The purified segment held the largest revenue share of more than 40.0% in 2021 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period.

The sparkling water segment is projected to register the fastest growth rate of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030. The growing preference of consumers for the sparkling category as a healthy alternative for sugary drinks such as cola to cut down sugar content levels is driving the segment.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Off-trade and On-trade

The off-trade segment held the largest revenue share of more than 85.0% in 2021. The segment includes all retail outlets such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, mini markets, and traditional stores.

The increasing convenience of quickly picking the required brand of bottled water with a particular set of minerals will boost the market growth in the forecast period.

The on-trade channel is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2030. The segment includes outlets such as restaurants, cafes, clubs, hotels, and lounges.

Growing health and hygiene concerns, coupled with the rising COVID-19 cases, have prompted consumers to buy packaged water instead of normal options at such places.

Moreover, the opening up of clubs, bars, and outdoor activities at resorts and hotels is expected to drive the consumption of packaged drinking water through this channel.

Bottled Water Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South & Central America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The global market is highly dynamic as a large number of companies can be seen competing for enhancing their share in the market. A large part of the industry is controlled by local firms. Several companies are centennial and some of these are family-owned. Some of the largest food and beverage companies including Nestlé, PepsiCo, and The Coca-Cola Company have entered the market. Along with that, in order to improve their efficiency and by using the international distribution channel, the companies have been ruling the industry. For instance, in Feb 2021, Nestlé sold its bottled brands in North America including Poland Spring, Deer Park, Arrowhead, Ozarka, Zephyrhills, and Pure to a subsidiary of One Rock Capital Partners and investment firm Metropoulos & Co. in order to revitalize individual brand sales.

Some prominent players in the global Bottled Water market include:

Nestlé

PepsiCo

The Coca-Cola Company

DANONE

Primo Water Corporation

FIJI Water Company LLC

Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG

VOSS WATER

Nongfu Spring

National Beverage Corp.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

