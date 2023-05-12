G2 Approved- CareSmartz360 Named a Home Care Software Leader in 2023

NEW YORK, 2023-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — The Spring 2023 G2 Reports are out, and we are delighted to share the fantastic news that CareSmartz360 has been recognized for its customer-first services and cutting-edge solutions in numerous categories.

Thanks to their home care customers, CareSmartz360 has earned the ‘Leader for Home Health‘ for Spring 2023 badge. They’re honored that they’re bestowed with awards for Spring 2023, have earned various titles in private duty home care, and received the highest rating for flexibility, ease of use, and customer support. ..

In this year’s Spring 2023 G2 Awards, CareSmartz360 was recognized as one of the best home care software based on a combination of high levels of market presence, user satisfaction, and customer satisfaction from independently validated users. CareSmartz360 also boasts the highest rating and was named “Winner” in Private Duty Home Care Software categories like:

Best Usability

Best Meets Requirements

Easiest Admin

Easiest to Use

Best Support

Highest User Adoption

Easiest Setup

Easiest To Do Business With, and

High Performer

“We’re motivated by the satisfaction and trust CareSmartz360 customers have shown us through this exceptional recognition by G2. It can be extremely challenging to navigate the home care space, and there’s a lot to adhere to, especially the ever-changing laws and regulations. So we’re thrilled about this news, and now we’re more certain than ever in our ability to empower home care agencies and transform the way we provide care” -said Manipal Dhariwal, CEO, Caresmartz, Inc.

CareSmartz360 has always believed in empowering the home care community to achieve greatness in operations, so they created a cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant software for home care agencies. Hence, these regular awards and recognitions testify to their hard work and the quest for quality care.

Wishing CareSmartz360 the very best in its future endeavors.

About CareSmartz360

CareSmartz360 is an AI-powered home care management software that supports agencies’ diverse needs and transforms the way they provide care. With CareSmartz360, every home care agency, from startups to franchisors, get the necessary tools to maximize performance and predict sales & patient outcomes. With advanced features, agencies can experience increased ROI, profitability, and compliance on the go.

About G2 Spring Awards

G2 is a popular software review platform that offers ratings and reviews of software products and services. It is known for annual awards recognizing the best software products based on market presence, customer satisfaction, and overall customer experience.

These awards are based on verified reviews and ratings, making their website a great place to check when looking for a home care software.