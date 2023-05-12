“Press Play” on your next adventure: Press Play 989 opening in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich., 2023-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — Saginaw adventure seekers will soon “Press Play” on fun, food and friends at Press Play 989, the city’s newest entertainment destination, located right off Tittabawassee.

Press Play 989 — the name of which is inspired by “pressing play” on an arcade game or attraction and the city’s familiar 989 area code — will kick off its Grand Opening weekend on Thursday, May 11 with two private, VIP events and ribbon cuttings benefitting Saginaw area nonprofits.

Press Play 989 brings to the community the latest trends in arcade games, including NBA Gametime, The Avengers, Ticket Ring, Mario Kart and Cut 2 Win, with a single card system for games and attractions, state-of-the-art laser tag, a mini-golf course, batting cages and delicious food and beverage options.

On Thursday, May 11, the ribbon cutting will take place at 12 p.m., followed by two VIP events taking place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. VIP guests will be the first to “press play” on the entertainment center’s attractions, games, food and drinks, plus they will get the chance to participate in exciting giveaways and contests.

All proceeds will benefit Motherly Intercession, CAN Council, Midland Soccer Club and Mustard Seed Shelter. Tickets are now available online to purchase for $30, while tickets at the door will be available for $35, if available.

“It’s an honor to be able to start our Press Play 989 adventure on such an exciting note, benefitting four amazing local charities that do so much to serve the community,” said Cory Sandrock, CEO of Memorable Experiences Group (MEG). “We are excited to see families enjoying our attractions, games, food and drinks, because we really worked to upgrade the experiences so everyone can make it their new go-to place for fun.”

All weekend, May 12 – 14, the Saginaw community is invited to celebrate the Grand Opening of Press Play 989 with an exciting lineup of attractions, deals that Saginaw residents are sure to love, a live DJ and the chance to win prizes.

On Saturday, May 13 at noon, Press Play 989 will also host a Round Robin Charity Event in which the four participating local charities will compete as a team for donations. The community is invited to cheer on their favorite local charity, help them win the top donation prize and sign up to be selected at random to participate in the teams.

To view event flyers, click here.

To purchase tickets for the VIP Event, click here.

For more information about Press Play 989, visit www.PressPlay989.com

About Press Play 989

At Press Play 989, we mean FUN! With multiple attractions to choose from, our 8-acre indoor/outdoor facility is a ‘must visit’ in the Saginaw area for the entire family. Play laser tag, mini golf or go karts, hit the arcade, enjoy awesome eats and drinks with friends, or host a party that’s one to remember! No matter what the occasion, your day will be filled with fun and excitement at Press Play 989! For more information, please visit www.PressPlay989.com.

About Memorable Experiences Group

Memorable Experiences Group is a leading owner and operator of family and location-based entertainment centers throughout the United States. The company partners with experienced owners and attractions industry leaders to strategically acquire and develop best-in-class entertainment properties as well as enhance local operations by upgrading the guest and employee experience. For more information, please visit www.memorableexperiencesgroup.com.

Media contact

Will Wellons

Wellons Communications

will@wellonscommunications.com

407-339-0879