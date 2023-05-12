France, 2023-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — Safranée, a French company foundedin 2020, is dedicated to providing the finest Persian saffron to discerning customers worldwide. With a focus on quality and luxury, Safranée meticulously sources, produces, and distributes premium saffron, ensuring an unforgettable culinary experience for professional chefs, hotels, restaurants, and home cooks.

Safranée offers three luxurious gift box options containing 1 gram, 2 grams, and 5 grams of premium Persian saffron. Prices range from 20 to 100 euros, making it easy for customers to select the perfect option for their needs. Safranée’s saffron can be ordered online through their website, safranee.com.

The company was founded by entrepreneur Hamed Konarivand, who has created several successful businesses. Inspired by his childhood memories and the rich cultural heritage of Persian saffron, Hamed aims to share the “Taste of Sunrise” with the world.

“At the break of dawn, I experienced the Safranée dream,” Hamed recalls. “I dreamt of the Safranée sunrise, standing amidst hills adorned with indigo flowers, their elegance and grace embracing the day’s first light. With Safranée, webring the magic of Persian saffron to your table.”

Conclusion:

Experience the unparalleled taste and luxurious presentation of Safranée’s Persian saffron. To learn more or to purchase a gift box, visit their website at https://safranee.com/ or contact them at info@safranee.com or +33641393091.

Boilerplate:

Safranée is a French company foundedin 2020 with a passion for bringing the finest Persian saffron to tables worldwide. We meticulously source, produce, and distributeour premium saffron, ensuring an unforgettable culinary experience for chefs and home cooksalike. To discover the taste of sunrise, visit safranee.com.

Afarin Djavanrouh

France

https://www.instagram.com/safraneeofficial/

https://www.facebook.com/Safranee