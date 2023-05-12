Mulberry Greenhouses Launches its Annual Spring Sale with Up to 40% Off On All Products

The leading greenhouse distributor allows gardeners to buy greenhouse products at slashed prices this spring season.

Orlando, FL ,2023-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — Mulberry Greenhouses, a leading distributor of branded, original greenhouse kits and accessories, has announced its annual Spring Season sale for the year 2023. The Orlando-based online business has always been focused on providing affordable and efficient greenhouse gardening solutions to buyers across the US.

Talking about the company’s annual Spring sale, a senior manager at Mulberry Greenhouses said, “Spring is our favorite time of the year. It brings a breath of fresh air for the gardeners and allows them to explore newer, better gardening strategies. Unfortunately, many greenhouse sellers increase their product and shipping charges due to seasonal demand in spring. But if you want to make some big savings, do not forget to make the most of our site-wide sale!”

Mulberry Greenhouses is run by an extremely talented, driven, and skilled woman entrepreneur who’s deeply committed to providing safe and quality greenhouses online. She knows the tricks of the trade to maximize customer satisfaction via regular sales on the website. Mulberry Greenhouses’ product range includes but isn’t limited to Exaco greenhouses, Solexx greenhouses, greenhouse watering systems, heaters, etc.

“The ongoing Spring sale on Mulberry Greenhouses’ website is an excellent opportunity for gardeners to stock up on their greenhouse accessories. We strive to deliver value and a wide range of greenhouse products to cater to every gardener’s unique needs.” The senior manager added.

The company’s website also features a free-to-access guide section that provides insights to gardeners. It contains step-by-step greenhouse guides, product reviews, and a huge selection of how-to guides for beginner and seasoned greenhouse gardeners. The website has a well-curated product section allowing customers to browse their required products easily.

Some key value-added services Mulberry Greenhouses offers include easy refunds, smooth and safe online payment options, a Price Match Guarantee, and regular discounts. Customers in the Continental parts of the US may also benefit from the company’s free shipping policy.

Interested readers can learn more about Mulberry Greenhouses or order their products online using the details mentioned below.

About the Company

Mulberry Greenhouses is an all-in-one platform for greenhouse gardeners. It offers greenhouse kits, greenhouse accessories, Aerobin composters, greenhouse watering systems, garden beds, and more. The company sells branded greenhouses manufactured by Solexx, Exaco, Lumen & Forge, MONT, and other well-known greenhouse producers in the world.

Contact Information

Phone: 954-736-7403

Email: info@mulberrygreenhouses.com