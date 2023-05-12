University Periodontal Associates Announces Top-Notch Periodontist in Houston

Houston, TX, USA, 2023-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — University Periodontal Associates is proud to announce the addition of a new periodontist to their team of dental professionals. Dr. Dennison, a highly-skilled and experienced periodontist, has joined the practice and will be providing exceptional periodontal care to patients in the Houston area.

University Periodontal Associates is excited to introduce Dr. Dennison, a periodontist with over 10 years of experience, to their team of dental professionals. With a passion for helping patients improve their oral health and a commitment to providing top-notch periodontal care, Dr. Dennison is an excellent addition to the practice. Patients in Houston can now benefit from his expertise in gum disease treatment, dental implants, and other advanced periodontal procedures.

As a board-certified Periodontist in Houston, Dr. Dennison has extensive training and experience in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of gum disease. He is also skilled in performing cosmetic periodontal procedures, such as gum grafting, to improve the appearance of patients’ smiles. With his expertise in dental implants, Dr. Dennison can help patients who are missing one or more teeth regain their confidence and oral function.

Dr. Dennison is committed to providing personalized care to each of his patients, taking the time to listen to their concerns and develop treatment plans tailored to their unique needs. He believes that patient education is an essential part of achieving and maintaining optimal oral health, and he takes the time to explain the causes of gum disease and the importance of good oral hygiene.

Patients at University Periodontal Associates can rest assured that they are receiving the best possible care from Dr. Dennison and the rest of the team. The practice uses state-of-the-art technology and the latest techniques to ensure that patients receive the highest quality care in a comfortable and welcoming environment. The team also takes a collaborative approach to patient care, working closely with other dental professionals to provide comprehensive treatment plans.

University Periodontal Associates has been providing exceptional periodontal care to patients in Houston for over 20 years. The practice offers a range of services, including gum disease treatment, dental implants, cosmetic periodontal procedures, and more. The team is committed to staying up-to-date with the latest advancements in periodontal care and providing personalized, compassionate care to each of their patients.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Dennison or any of the other dental professionals at University Periodontal Associates, please call 713-523-9040 or visit the practice’s website at https://gums-houston.com/