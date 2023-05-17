AlisQI recognized in 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Quality Management System Software

Utrecht, Netherlands, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Published on April 11th, 2023, the Market Guide explains that “supply chain technology leaders are challenged when evaluating emerging SaaS products, low-code platforms, and on-premises solutions with rich feature sets”.

Market Directions

Sam New, Director Analyst and author of this Market Guide, reports the following:

“In addition to the traditional focus on core QMS capabilities, buying organizations and end users now demand an unprecedented level of flexibility, accessibility, adaptability and ease of configuration.”

“These new or intensifying requirements often include, but are not limited to:

Low-code/no-code platforms and interfaces that can be configured without constraining IT resources or requiring extensive commercial business services.

Customer quality/complaints management capability.

Enhanced supplier quality capability and remote audit capability.

The report states:” Without a modern approach to enterprise quality management, coupled with solutions and tools that enable these approaches, an organization will be unable to progress along the maturity continuum. These factors underscore the need for advanced and modern QMS solutions across all industries, business units, geographies, and product families.”

AlisQI is a quality management system for manufacturing – one that users can configure and customize themselves. This QMS will not only lower costs but also provide flexibility because, with DIY implementation, manufacturers don’t have to rely on a small army of consultants.

Since the beginning in 2004, AlisQI grew into a smart QMS solution with our flexibility of no-code, manufacturers can define their quality processes, implement, and manage the application – whether they have an IT background or not. The results? 15% waste reduction, 20%-time savings, full control, quick onboarding, and – most importantly – a tighter grip on quality!

Growing with our customers

Today, over 135 factories worldwide use our platform for Quality Control, Quality Assurance, and QESH management. We serve customers on all continents from ambitious small- and mid-size businesses to Fortune500 companies.

About AlisQI

AlisQI is the no-code Quality Management system for manufacturing. We empower manufacturing companies to transform their operations with easy-to-implement, cloud-based software. This data-driven approach to Quality Management allows manufacturers to unlock their factory’s full potential, and become more profitable, smart, and fully integrated.

