NORD DRIVESYSTEMS Delivers Efficient, Economical Solutions for End-of-Line Packaging

Waunakee, WI, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — The use of decentralized drive solutions with asynchronous motors can achieve cost benefits of up to 50% while providing a more compact footprint and high-efficiency operation.



NORD’s decentralized drive technology enables end-of-line packaging systems such as palletizers to operate smoothly and precisely while delivering lower operating costs, reduced maintenance work, and a more compact design.

End-of-line packaging processes can include heavy loads, high forces, and long travel distances. While drives with centrally controlled servo motors are commonly used in these applications, they are not always required for applications such as palletizing, stabilizing, and handling. For these systems, decentralized drive solutions with asynchronous motors are a more efficient and cost-effective option. NORD DRIVESYSTEMS is highly familiar with the packaging industry’s specific requirements and has developed specialized solutions for end-of-line packaging applications.

Thanks to their high inertia, NORD asynchronous motors offer decisive advantages for end-of-line packaging systems. The motors are widely available in power ranges from 0.16 – 75.0 hp and are made for use with NORD’s full line of gear units and variable frequency drives. When it comes to moving heavy loads, asynchronous motors deliver a higher level of control and movement than conventional servo solutions that require adjustment to the application via large gear ratios. They also provide higher process stability, quiet operation, and reduce vibrations along with risk of damaging the loads or packaging machines.

NORD’s decentralized variable frequency drive options include the NORDAC BASE, NORDAC FLEX,NORDAC LINK, and NORDAC ON/ON+. These electronic control products can efficiently control conveyor speeds, manage individual product placement and pickup, and smoothly operate palletizing machines without slowing product flow. Along with their high performance, NORD VFDs offer flexibility as the modular design concept allows changes and maintenance to take place at any time without large structural modifications, extensive downtimes, or changes within a control cabinet. The decentralized solution also saves on space as the VFDs can be directly mounted to the motor without need of a full control cabinet setup or extensive wiring system.

Depending on the system type and application, NORD decentralized variable frequency drives paired with asynchronous motors can amount up to 50% savings compared to the legacy design. The high efficiency of asynchronous motors work to lower operating costs and reduce the number of system variants – saving money and storage space. The motors not only lower procurement costs, but also include a greater selection of options, wider availability, and simplified maintenance.

To download the white paper and learn more about NORD’s solutions for end-of-line packaging industry, visit: https://www.nord.com/us/campaign/industries/end-of-line-packaging.jsp

About NORD DRIVESYSTEMS®

With more than 4,000 employees, NORD DRIVESYSTEMS has been developing, producing and selling drive technology for more than 50 years, and is one of the global leaders of full-service providers in the industry. In addition to standard drives, NORD delivers application-specific concepts and solutions for special requirements such as energy-saving drives or explosion-protected systems. In financial year 2017, annual sales amounted to $781 million. NORD now has subsidiaries and sales partners in 98 countries worldwide. The dense sales and service network guarantees optimal availability, enabling short delivery times and customer-oriented service. NORD produces a very diverse range of drives for torques from 88 to more than 2.2 million lb-in, provides electric motors in the power range of 0.16 to 1,341 HP, and manufactures frequency inverters with the required power electronics of up to 215 HP. Inverter solutions are available for conventional control cabinet installations as well as for decentralized, fully-integrated drive units.

