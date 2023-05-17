Aesthetix Successfully Completes Ergonomic Study And Architectural Services For DUQM Petrochemical Sites

Posted on 2023-05-17 by in Telecommunications // 0 Comments

DUBAI, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ —  The Duqm Integrated Petrochemical Project is expected to play an important role in the economic development of the Sultanate of Oman. Oman Oil Company (OOC) and Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) are the main stakeholders in this prestigious project. It was a moment of pure pride when Aesthetix was selected for  ergonomic research and architectural services for the Duqm Petrochemical plants.

Aesthetix joined a dedicated project with the help of  Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Company (DRIPC) and presented carefully analysed ergonomic statistics and revolutionary layout solutions. Based on the know-how acquired over time at the  Aesthetix Center and the internal know-how of the industry, document and analytical statistics are essential in  the planning of a petrochemical plant.

As part of  ergonomic studies, various scientific elements of physiology, biomechanics, psychology, anthropometry, work hygiene and kinesiology were taken into account. Design methods and integrable elements are refined accordingly. This creates a very productive and optimistic work environment. Employees are encouraged to do their best.

The scope of work includes ergonomics research and architecture services for DRPIC, CCR, NGLCCR, PDCR CCR. Aesthetix’s industrial expertise and deep understanding of concepts played a key role in constructing the futuristic concept. 

According to the company, the main objective of keeping employees calm and at the same time ensuring optimal productivity can be achieved with ready-made design and construction solutions. Aesthetix could effectively address this complex challenge and provide imperative solutions based on a deep understanding of human psychology and how people function in different situations.

“It always feels special when you as a company excel at what you do and  also help improve people’s lives,” said Subeesh Subair, Head of User Interface  at Aesthetix. The Aesthetix team kept this key element in focus during  analysis, design, development and creation. In fact, this positivity was an important factor behind the growth of Aesthetix as a leading player in  ergonomics and design.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution