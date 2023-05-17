Aesthetix Successfully Completes Ergonomic Study And Architectural Services For DUQM Petrochemical Sites

DUBAI, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — The Duqm Integrated Petrochemical Project is expected to play an important role in the economic development of the Sultanate of Oman. Oman Oil Company (OOC) and Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) are the main stakeholders in this prestigious project. It was a moment of pure pride when Aesthetix was selected for ergonomic research and architectural services for the Duqm Petrochemical plants.

Aesthetix joined a dedicated project with the help of Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Company (DRIPC) and presented carefully analysed ergonomic statistics and revolutionary layout solutions. Based on the know-how acquired over time at the Aesthetix Center and the internal know-how of the industry, document and analytical statistics are essential in the planning of a petrochemical plant.

As part of ergonomic studies, various scientific elements of physiology, biomechanics, psychology, anthropometry, work hygiene and kinesiology were taken into account. Design methods and integrable elements are refined accordingly. This creates a very productive and optimistic work environment. Employees are encouraged to do their best.

The scope of work includes ergonomics research and architecture services for DRPIC, CCR, NGLCCR, PDCR CCR. Aesthetix’s industrial expertise and deep understanding of concepts played a key role in constructing the futuristic concept.

According to the company, the main objective of keeping employees calm and at the same time ensuring optimal productivity can be achieved with ready-made design and construction solutions. Aesthetix could effectively address this complex challenge and provide imperative solutions based on a deep understanding of human psychology and how people function in different situations.

“It always feels special when you as a company excel at what you do and also help improve people’s lives,” said Subeesh Subair, Head of User Interface at Aesthetix. The Aesthetix team kept this key element in focus during analysis, design, development and creation. In fact, this positivity was an important factor behind the growth of Aesthetix as a leading player in ergonomics and design.