Grugliasco, ITALY, 2023-May-17 — Comau Unveiled As Intrinsic's First Industrial And Innovation Partner, Demonstrating A True Acceleration In Advanced Automation Solutions

-These deep innovation partners have been working together for years, applying the latest in software and AI to the process of robotic programming and robotics-based solution building

-The partners have similar aims to democratizing automation by adding intelligence to robots and making programming easier and more widely accessible

At a virtual product keynote hosted today, Comau, a worldwide leader in delivering advanced industrial automation products and systems, was unveiled as the first industry partner of Intrinsic, which is on a mission to make industrial robotics accessible and usable for millions more businesses, entrepreneurs, and developers. On stage, Pietro Gorlier, Comau’s CEO, demonstrated how the company has recently used Intrinsic’s new Flowstate developer product and underlying platform to create a modular solution to enable the assembly of a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) supermodule – just one of many possibilities for new applications made possible through the platform. As the longest standing innovation partner of Intrinsic, Comau has contributed on all levels – providing their expertise and talent to test and validate the technology.

“We are excited to have partnered with Intrinsic towards our shared vision of democratizing robotics,” explained Pietro Gorlier, CEO of Comau. “Looking forward, we will continue to leverage the synergies with Intrinsic and our expertise in collaborative, mobile, wearable, and safe robotic solutions to move closer to achieving software-defined, AI-enabled robotics, which is indispensable for all industries and areas with low automation levels.”

Through Comau’s use of the Intrinsic platform, customers will soon benefit from capabilities such as object pose estimation, robot automatic path planning with collision avoidance, controlled moves until contact, peg-in-hole applications and force-sensing assemblies. The concrete benefits for Comau customers are many:

-The implementation and integration of Intrinsic’s AI-backed software capabilities will enable Comau to easily develop scalable, cost-effective solutions and pre-configured application templates that can be used to quickly deploy new or modified applications.

-The software platform will drive increased robotics adoption and better cost-effectiveness by helping companies in many industries access modern automation that can be easily deployed.

-Its low-code graphical interface also helps make robot programming intuitive-to-use for non-experts in industries approaching automation for the first time.

Wendy Tan White, CEO of Intrinsic said: “Partnering with Comau over the years has brought our team a tremendous amount of expertise, knowledge, and real world use cases to focus our efforts on. The development of Intrinsic Flowstate has been expedited through Comau’s willingness to innovate together on solving hard problems in new ways. We’re excited for what’s next and what it will mean to the solution builders of today and tomorrow.”

For more information about the Intrinsic platform and product, please see the official Product Keynoterecording, which also features our CEO, Pietro Gorlier, and the use case we have been collaborating on with Intrinsic.

About Comau

Comau, a member of Stellantis, is a worldwide leader in delivering advanced industrial automation products and systems. Its portfolio includes technology and systems for electric, hybrid and traditional vehicle manufacturing, industrial robots, collaborative and wearable robotics, autonomous logistics, dedicated machining centers and interconnected digital services and products able to transmit, elaborate and analyze machine and process data. With over 45 years of experience and a strong presence within every major industrial country, Comau is helping manufacturers of all sizes in almost any industry experience higher quality, increased productivity, faster time-to-market and lower overall costs. The company’s offering also extends to project management and consultancy, as well as maintenance and training for a wide range of industrial segments. Headquartered in Turin, Italy, Comau has an international network of 6 innovation centers, 5 digital hubs, 9 manufacturing plants that span 13 countries and employ 4,000 people. A global network of distributors and partners allows the company to respond quickly to the needs of customers, no matter where they are located throughout the world. Through the training activities organized by its Academy, Comau is also committed to developing the technical and managerial knowledge necessary for companies to face the challenges and opportunities of Industry 4.0.

