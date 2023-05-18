Tree Nuts Market Worth $109.7 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 11.1%

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 18 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Tree Nuts Industry Overview

The global tree nuts market size was valued at USD 42.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% from 2022 to 2030. Consumer trend toward well-being is one of the major drivers of the market. Additionally, the market is being driven by changing consumer behavior patterns for food and beverages globally.

The coronavirus outbreak disrupted the global tree nut supply chain and distribution channel. Moreover, it led to the closure and restrictions on restaurants, bakeries, confectionery, and dairy industries globally. However, in many regions, the nut market extremely benefited from the lockdown and travel restrictions. The COVID-19 pandemic sparked a major shift in the ways that consumers prioritized spending. Demand for healthy, convenient, and sustainably-produced foods is on the rise, and plant-based proteins are more popular than ever.

The demand for tree nuts is growing globally, which is significantly impacting the nut market. Almonds and cashews are two major products in the market for tree nuts. Almonds witness high popularity among consumers owing to their health benefits and availability. Thus, the market penetration of almonds is higher than other nuts. Tree nuts have gained a significant penetration globally. E-commerce or online retail has made it accessible to consumers across various parts of the world.

The almonds product segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to its popularity among millennials and the emerging vegan population. California’s Central Valley, in particular, has established itself as a global center for tree nuts. California’s Mediterranean climate, which is ideal for crops such as walnuts, almonds, and pistachios, has enabled its nut farms to dominate the global market for decades.

Tree Nuts Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global tree nuts market on the basis of product, form, distribution channel, and region:

Tree Nuts Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Almonds

Cashews

Walnuts

Pistachios

Others

Tree Nuts Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Whole

Split

Others

Tree Nuts Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Online

Offline

Tree Nuts Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

February 2020: Mariani Nut Co. added new flavors of almonds including Chipotle with Adobo, Cinnamon Twist, Hickory Smoked, and Honey Roasted.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Tree Nuts Industry include

Diamond Foods

Montagu Snacks

Golden Peanut and Tree Nut

Baja

Sun Valley Ltd.

Select Harvests Limited

Blue Diamonds Growers

Mariani Nut

Lone Tree Nut Company, Inc.

Waterford Nut Co.

Olam International

