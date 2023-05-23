What are the Factors Driving the Learning Management System Market?

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 23 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Learning Management Systems Industry Overview

The global learning management systems market was valued at USD 14.78 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5% from 2022 to 2030. The emergence of several new technologies, tailored to the COVID-19 impact, has fueled the learning management system (LMS) market growth. Development in multimedia graphics, high-speed telecommunication networks, and affordable digital devices are the factors contributing to the increasing adoption of LMS.

The market showed positive change amid COVID-19 and is expected to witness massive spending and investments led by enterprises, educational institutions, and governments during the coming years. Strategic alliances with the LMS providers are predominant strategies embraced by the eLearning market players.

Big data, Artificial intelligence (AI), online learning, and mobile learning are the vital elements driving market expansion. These new e-learning trends are likely to be growing market trends during the forecast period. Advanced communication technologies are rapidly altering classroom teaching, all over the world.

Using gaming mechanisms in the learning process makes it easier to engage users on a high level and enhances the retention process. The use of badges, quests, and avatars makes users motivated to compete and achieve better results.

Education technologies benefit students and teachers by facilitating interactive and collaborative learning. Currently, the internet is accelerating the adoption of distance learning due to its escalating proliferation across the population. As a result, many companies are expanding their portfolio by acquiring or merging with companies to deliver creative content to increase their market share.

Learning Management Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global learning management systems market based on the component, deployment, enterprise size, delivery mode, end-user, and region:

LMS Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Solution

Services

LMS Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Cloud

On-premises

LMS Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022 – 2030)

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

LMS Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Distance Learning

Instructor-led Training

Blended Learning

LMS End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Academic

Corporate

Learning Management Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights:

May 2022: Class Technologies Inc. acquired Blackboard Inc., one of the prominent EdTech companies serving higher education, government clients, and businesses. Through this acquisition, the company aims to focus on delivering creative resources to various companies and speeding up innovation in its flagship learning management system.

March 2022: Cornerstone acquired EdCast Inc., a provider of a learning platform for worldwide institutions, enterprises, and governments. Through this acquisition, the company aims to accelerate the value of customers by providing some innovative learning, skill-building, and content, with the help of EdCast Inc.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Learning Management Systems market include

Cornerstone

Blackboard Inc.

D2L Corporation

PowerSchool

Instructure, Inc.

Adobe

Oracle

SAP

Moodle

McGraw Hill

Xerox Corporation

