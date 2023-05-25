Lucintel Forecasts 3D Printing Materials in the Global Automotive Market to Reach $0.58 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-May-25 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the 3D printing materials in the global automotive market is projected to reach an estimated $0.58 billion by 2028 from $0.28 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing need for quick prototyping and development of complex parts and growing demand for lightweight components in the automotive industry.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in 3D printing materials in the global automotive market by technology (stereolithography, selective laser sintering, electron beam melting, fused deposition modeling, laminated object manufacturing, etc), application (prototyping & tooling, research, development & innovation, etc), and regions.

“Stereolithography market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on technology, the 3D printing materials in the global automotive market is segmented into stereolithography, selective laser sintering, electron beam melting, fused deposition modeling, laminated object manufacturing, etc. Lucintel forecasts that the stereolithography market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its widespread application as an additive production method for developing lightweight, high precision, and precise vehicle parts.

“Within the 3D printing materials in the global automotive market, the prototyping & tooling segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the prototyping & tooling segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because it helps in reducing expenses, shortens the lead time, and also helps in minimizing wastage.

“North America will dominate the 3D printing materials in the global automotive market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region due to increasing production of ICE vehicles and EVs equipped with 3D printed parts in the region.

Major players of 3D printing materials in the global automotive market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. 3D Systems Corporation, Autodesk, Envisiontec, Polymaker, and Ponoko are among the major 3D printing materials in the global automotive providers.

