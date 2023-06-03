Richard Davis Purchases Discovery Map of Park City, Utah

Park City, UT and Waitsfield, VT, 2023-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ — Discovery Map International, the leading provider of curated guides to top tourist attractions, cities and towns throughout North America, recently announced Richard Davis as the new owner of Discovery Map of Park City. He purchased the map from Mark Ciociola at the end of April 2023.

Davis first set his sights on Discovery Map of Park City in 2018 while working for Certified Folder – Visitor Marketing Services & Distribution. Noting how hotel front desk staff were always asking for travel maps, he reached out to Ciociola about purchasing Discovery Map of Park City. Before a deal was done, the pandemic broke out. The two renewed negotiations earlier this year and closed last month.

“Good things come to those who wait. I’m just grateful that Mark didn’t sell to anyone else during the pandemic,” laughed Davis. “It’s been a few years since the map has been updated. We can’t wait to get started updating the map with new attractions and advertisers.”

Discovery Map produces colorful, hand-drawn maps that are a favorite of travelers seeking local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences and great destinations. Discovery Map is typically found on display in local stores, restaurants, hotels and tourist attractions.

In addition to the printed map, DiscoveryMap.com offers content curated by locals for visitors and those planning a trip (it’s even great for locals who are unaware of their own town’s hidden gems). The interactive map found on the website is to scale, thus can be used for turn-by-turn directions, as well as to access detailed information about areas of interest, places to eat, lodging and other noteworthy sites.

“Park City is known around the world for the Sundance Film Festival and its ski resorts, particularly the Olympic Park where the bobsled and ski jump events were held during the Salt Lake Olympics. But there are several other attractions as well like the Park Silly Sunday Market,” said Davis. “We’re looking to build on the strong following the map already has here and grow it, with an eye to adding more maps down the road.”

Local businesses interested in placing an ad in the upcoming edition of Discovery Map of Park City can call 801-455-8025 or e-mail richardd@discoverymap.com. Discovery Map of Park City is selling ad spaces until September 30, 2023; the map will be published November 2023.

Discovery Map has more than 120 maps across the U.S. and Canada. Franchise owners sell advertising on the map and on the Discovery Map online version, the WebMap, which is available at discoverymap.com. The typical franchise owner will publish a printed map once per year.

Discovery Map franchise owners come from many walks of life. Some are corporate refugees or semi-retired individuals looking to build a business and fund their retirement. Others include recent college graduates, as well as mothers (and fathers) looking to build a business with hours around the kids’ school schedules.

Discovery Map is a consistent winner of Franchise Business Review’s top 50 in franchisee satisfaction.

For more information on the Discovery Map franchise opportunity, visit https://discoverymap.com/franchise.

About Discovery Map:

Discovery Map International is the country’s leading provider of curated guides to top tourist destinations, cities and towns throughout North America. The distinctively colorful, hand-drawn maps are a favorite of travelers for navigating local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences, ski destinations – and even the best locations to take selfies. Discovery Map can be found in local hotels, restaurants, shops, visitor information centers and other participating venues, and at discoverymap.com. Discovery Maps International is headquartered in Waitsfield, VT, in the heart of the Green Mountains. For more information, visit https://discoverymap.com/franchise.