HDTV Supply and DigitaLinxIP Form Strategic Partnership to Expand Audio-Visual Solutions for Customers Worldwide

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Jun-5 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of advanced audio-visual solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with DigitaLinxIP, a pioneer in IP-based audio-visual systems. The partnership aims to bring innovative audio-visual solutions to businesses across industries, leveraging the strengths of both companies to enhance communication, collaboration, and entertainment experiences for customers worldwide.

HDTV Supply has a reputation for providing high-quality, reliable audio-visual solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses. With a focus on scalability and flexibility, HDTV Supply offers a comprehensive range of products that include audio-visual systems, distribution amplifiers, switches, and cables.

DigitaLinxIP is a leader in IP-based audio-visual systems, providing innovative solutions that simplify integration and management of audio-visual components. With a focus on simplicity and scalability, DigitaLinxIP empowers businesses to leverage the benefits of IP-based technology to enhance communication, collaboration, and entertainment experiences.

The partnership between HDTV Supply and DigitaLinxIP is set to drive innovation in the audio-visual industry, providing customers with comprehensive solutions that meet their unique needs. The collaboration will focus on several key areas, including:

IP-based audio-visual Solutions: By integrating DigitaLinxIP’s advanced IP-based audio-visual solutions with HDTV Supply’s comprehensive range of products, customers can expect seamless, high-performance audio-visual solutions that enhance communication and entertainment experiences. This synergy will revolutionize audio-visual integration, providing businesses with unparalleled control, flexibility, and scalability.

Simplified audio-visual Integration: DigitaLinxIP’s innovative IP-based solutions simplify the integration and management of audio-visual components, reducing complexity and increasing efficiency. The partnership with HDTV Supply will enable businesses to leverage these benefits, enhancing their audio-visual capabilities without adding complexity.

Comprehensive audio-visual Solutions: Together, HDTV Supply and DigitaLinxIP will provide businesses with a comprehensive range of audio-visual solutions that meet their unique needs. From distribution amplifiers to switches to cables, customers can expect to find everything they need to enhance their communication and entertainment experiences.

Enhanced Customer Support: The partnership between HDTV Supply and DigitaLinxIP is built on a shared commitment to customer satisfaction. With a global network of experts, customers can expect exceptional support throughout their audio-visual journey, from consultation to installation to ongoing maintenance and optimization.

The leadership teams from HDTV Supply and DigitaLinxIP are excited about this partnership, recognizing the significant value it presents to their customers and the industry as a whole. By combining their respective expertise, resources, and dedication to innovation, they are confident in their ability to drive innovation and enhance audio-visual experiences for businesses worldwide.

For further information contact:

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com