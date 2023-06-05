BRACES AND ORTHODONTICS: KIDS TOOTH DOC ELEVATES SMILES IN ENGLEWOOD, CO

Englewood, CO, 2023-Jun-5 — /EPR Network/ — Kids Tooth Doc, a leading pediatric dental practice in Englewood, is dedicated to providing exceptional braces and orthodontic treatments for children. With a focus on creating healthy and confident smiles, Kids Tooth Doc offers personalized care and advanced orthodontic solutions to help children achieve optimal oral health and alignment.

Braces play a crucial role in correcting misaligned teeth and improper jaw alignment, improving both aesthetics and functionality. Kids Tooth Doc understands the significance of orthodontic intervention during childhood and strives to provide the highest level of care to ensure long-lasting dental health benefits.

Dr. Alex Sherman, a highly skilled pediatric dentist and founder of Kids Tooth Doc, emphasizes the positive impact of braces on a child’s oral development. “Braces can address a range of orthodontic issues, including overcrowded teeth, gaps, overbites, and underbites,” explains Dr. Sherman. “By aligning teeth properly, we enhance oral health, facilitate proper chewing and speech, and boost a child’s self-confidence.”

At Kids Tooth Doc, braces and orthodontic treatments are tailored to each child’s unique needs. The practice offers a comprehensive range of options, including traditional metal braces, ceramic braces, and clear aligners. The orthodontic team at Kids Tooth Doc utilizes the latest technologies and techniques to ensure efficient and comfortable treatment, while prioritizing open communication with both children and parents.

About Kids Tooth Doc:

Kids Tooth Doc, located in Englewood, CO, is a trusted pediatric dental practice specializing in comprehensive dental care for children. Led by Dr. Alex Sherman, a compassionate and experienced pediatric dentist, the practice offers a wide range of services, including preventive care, restorative dentistry, braces, and orthodontics. With a child-friendly environment and a commitment to gentle care, Kids Tooth Doc strives to make every dental visit a positive and enjoyable experience.

For more information about Kids Tooth Doc and their braces and orthodontic treatments, please visit www.kidstoothdoc.com or call (720) 673-9371.