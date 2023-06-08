Lucintel Forecasts Hybrid Supercapacitor Market to Reach $50.1 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the hybrid supercapacitor market is projected to reach an estimated $50.1 billion by 2028 from $23.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 16% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand for energy-efficient and environment-friendly technologies and increasing investments in the renewable energy sector.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in hybrid supercapacitor market by product type (double layer type, pseudocapacitive type, and others), application (electronics and transportation), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Double layer type market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the hybrid supercapacitor market is segmented into double layer type, pseudocapacitive type, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the double layer type market is expected to remain the largest segment because it possesses higher surface area for better absorption and ensures faster charging rate.

“Within the hybrid supercapacitor market, the electronics segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the electronics segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for high-performance energy storage devices, which deliver both high power density and high energy density.

“Asia pacific will dominate the hybrid supercapacitor market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region due to increased demand for portable gadgets, expanding consumer electronics market, and rising need for energy-efficient devices.

Major players of hybrid supercapacitor market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Ioxus, Paper Battery, Samwha, and Evans are among the major hybrid supercapacitor providers.

