Lucintel Forecasts Military/Aerospace PCB Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the military/aerospace PCB market is projected to reach an estimated $3.1 billion by 2028 from $2.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand for commercial and regional UAVs, a gradual shift from traditional mechanical to modern electrical systems in the aerospace industry, and increasing trend towards electric aircraft.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in military/aerospace PCB market by aircraft (commercial aircraft, general aviation, helicopters, military aircraft, UAV, and spacecraft), application (radar installations, power supplies, power conversion, radio communication, lighting, engine control systems, and others), design (rigid PCB, flexible PCB, rigid-flex PCB, high-density interconnect, and others), product (single-sided PCB, double-sided PCB, and multi-layered PCB), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

“Commercial aircraft market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on aircraft, the military/aerospace PCB market is segmented into commercial aircraft, general aviation, helicopters, military aircraft, UAV, and spacecraft. Lucintel forecasts that the commercial aircraft market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the growing trend towards miniaturization of electronic devices and increasing demand for lightweight and durable components.

“Within the military/aerospace PCB market, the radar installation segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the radar installation segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for airborne surveillance that provides assistance to commando forces and enhances border security.

“North America will dominate the military/aerospace PCB market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region due to increasing number of commercial and regional aircraft deliveries and the presence of major aircraft OEMs in the region.

Major players of military/aerospace PCB market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Amitron, Corintech, Delta Circuits, NexLogic, and Excello Circuits are among the major military/aerospace PCB providers.

