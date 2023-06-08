Top Industries Will Increase Sales of Microfibrillated Cellulose Fibre

The global paper and packaging industries are driving the growth of the microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) fibre market, which is expected to reach 13.6% by 2029. The growing trend of clean label and ecofriendly packaging solutions is expected to drive demand for microfibrillated cellulose fibre over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising investments in R&D activities to develop cost-effective production technology, as well as collaboration of prominent players with end-use industry titans, will drive the growth of the global microfibrillated cellulose fibre market. Demand for microfibrillated cellulose fibre is expected to skyrocket due to increased demand for sustainable packaging in industries ranging from cosmetics and personal care to food and beverages. Global sales of microfibrillated cellulose fibre are expected to exceed

MFC fibres have the potential to replace plastic in the packaging industry in the barriers film landscape. MFC fibres in fibre products provide improved performance, tear resistance, and an oxygen and moisture barrier. Because these are the essential qualities desired by barrier film manufacturers, Fact.MR research shows that demand for MFC fibres in barrier film applications accounted for one-third of global consumption in 2017 and will continue in 2018.

Key Segments of Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber Market

Application Barrier Films Performance Enhancers Rheology Modifiers Thickening Agents Strengthening Agents

End-use Industry Paper Packaging Dairy Others Food Paints & Coatings Personal Care Others

Region North America (U.S. & Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, & Rest of LATAM) Europe (EU-4, Nordic, Benelux, Poland and Rest of Europe) Russia/CIS Japan Asia Pacific excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, and Rest of APEJ) Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)



Key Takeaways of the Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber Market Study

Emerging packaging applications such as personal care & cosmetics and food packaging will fuel value growth by 3.3X through 2029

Barrier film applications among other microfibrillated cellulose applications are estimated to surpass US$120 Mn by 2029 end owing to its advanced barrier properties and growing demand for MFC film for packaging applications

Fact.MR reports that demand for paper and packaging end use industry of microfibrillated cellulose fiber collectively accounts for over one-third of the global consumption

Paints and Coatings among other end-use industries is likely to witness a striking growth of ~15-16% throughout the assessment period (2019-2029)

As compared to developing regions, the sales of microfibrillated cellulose fiber are envisaged to be higher in the countries of North America and Europe. However, developing countries such as India and China are anticipated to gain lucrative profits in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

In October 2019, Spinnova collaborated with Fortum to unveil the first prototype of a clothing range manufactured from sustainable microfibrillated cellulose textile fibers extracted from wheat straw, and set on organic cotton wraps.

In November 2019, Stora Enso Oyj, a leading manufacturer of high-end cartonboards, presented a range of innovations in terms of cellulose pulp, as potential replacements for oil derivatives and plastic packaging for application in cosmetic formulations.

Borregaard, a leading Norwegian biorefinery player, developed and launched Sense-Fi, a fat substitute and thickener. Based in microfibrillated cellulose, the material is produced through the conversion of indigestible cellulose into starch.

Key Companies Profiled

Borregaard

Daicel FineChem Ltd.

Stora Enso Oyj

Fibria (Suzano Brazil)

SAPPI

Norkse Skog

FiberLean Technologies Ltd.

Cellu Comp Ltd.

Zelfo Technologies GmbH

Weidmann Fiber Technology

Others (indicative list)

