Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Strategies and Insights Driven Transformation Till 2030

Medical Billing Outsourcing Industry Overview

The global medical billing outsourcing market size was valued at USD 11.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0% from 2022 to 2030.

New trends have emerged due to new technological solutions, bad debts, and bills, and expanding and changing regulatory requirements, all of which have contributed to the increased impact of healthcare claim outsourcing by many healthcare providers. Medical billing outsourcing improves cash flow, lowers software and equipment expenses, and reduces employee costs and size.

Due to the rising use of IT resources in the healthcare business and steady government support, the market for medical billing outsourcing is growing at a substantial rate. Increased medical costs, particularly in industrialized nations, have resulted in continuous advancements in the field, allowing for greater adoption of modern technology devices and equipment, such as RCM software. The rising patient load and the need to address the ever-growing record and bills are creating a burden on health practitioners. To counter such a situation, hospitals are outsourcing the clinical billing process which is expected to drive the growth of the market for medical billing outsourcing.

Medical billing involves revenue cycle management, which is the most complex and important component of the healthcare IT business. Due to a lack of expertise in dealing with new payment models and revenue management tools, current revenue management systems are becoming obsolete. In addition, the increasing use of billing and medical coding techniques in revenue cycle management is estimated to spur market growth.

The medical coding classification system is subject to frequent revisions, which is propelling the market for medical billing outsourcing. Billing for surgeries can be a daunting task for many health professionals and businesses who do not have access to qualified personnel to perform their duties properly. As a result, hospitals, healthcare providers, physicians, and clinicians prefer to outsource their healthcare financing needs to third-party providers.

The advent of advanced technology, time and money savings, and labor cost savings are increasing the preference for outsourcing healthcare billing by multiple healthcare providers. The need for medical billing outsourcing services is increasing due to the efforts of healthcare providers to reduce errors and internal procurement costs. It increases revenue by significantly saving time and money on payroll, infrastructure, purchase, maintenance, and software updates. Well-established outsourcing companies offer a very transparent process. Many service providers have HIPAA complaints and a secure process to protect them from hackers.

The spread of the novel coronavirus has adversely affected the sector. New codes were created for COVID-19. For instance, the World Health Organization created the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11) codes, which will come into effect in January 2022. The advent of new technological solutions, increasing and changing government requirements, and bad debt and uncollectible accounts have sparked a new trend leading to an increased preference for medical billing outsourcing by several healthcare providers.

Market Share Insights

March 2022: Omega Healthcare, a prominent healthcare management solution company leading the vast healthcare ecosystem acquired Reventics, a revenue cycle management solution developer that provides provider engagement solutions to improve physician reimbursement and compliance.

Omega Healthcare, a prominent healthcare management solution company leading the vast healthcare ecosystem acquired Reventics, a revenue cycle management solution developer that provides provider engagement solutions to improve physician reimbursement and compliance. February 2022: National Medical Billing Services, a well-known healthcare RCM company, completed the acquisition of National Billing Partners, a provider of RCM services to surgical practices and ASCs.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global medical billing outsourcing market include

R1RCM Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Cerner Corporation

eClinicalWorks

Kareo, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Promantra Inc.

AdvancedMD, Inc.

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

Genpact

The SSI Group

