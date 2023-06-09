Demand for Location Analytics Is Expected To Rise At A 14.1% Value CAGR, Likely To Reach US$ 66.5 Billion by 2032

The global location analytics market was valued at US$ 15.7 Billion in 2021, and is projected to register a Y-o-Y increase of 14% in 2022 to be valued at US$ 17.9 Billion.

During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 14.1% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 66.5 Billion by the end of the said forecast period.

For structuring this Location Analytics market research report the team of experienced market researchers and key analysts have worked dedicatedly. This market report contains an analysis of the market segments and key companies taking part in the arcade. This further includes a brief on the market risks, entry barriers, and sales channel distributors referring to the Location Analytics market. Business can further decide their course of action on the basis of insights recorded under this research. The production and marketing strategies are some of the immediate arenas of change that can be guided by research findings and future forecasts. The wide-ranging market analysis continuously gives insights based on positive developments and cost-benefit analysis on the parent market.

The futuristic chart elaborating on the CAGR values with respect to the market is added in the later part of this report. Paying attention to the competitive landscape this research has brought forward the key competition companies in the arcade including their strategic company players in this market. This part is further extended to details of each company and its market share. All included statistical data is interpreted in correlation with core competencies, details of regional expansion, and the use of advanced tools for analysis of the Location Analytics market.

Competitive Landscape

The global market for location analytics is characterized by the presence of multiple vendors, aiming to offer extensive services to clients. Additionally, enterprises are seeking out specialized service providers, offering solutions tailor-made to suit their business objectives. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage upgradation and product differentiation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market. Vendors are adopting new strategies to expand their business. Some of the recent developments in the market are:

In April 2021 , a global analytics application was introduced by Esri Global Inc. The application will help users to access Esris’s ArcGIS online application, geo-data and images.

, a global analytics application was introduced by The application will help users to access Esris’s ArcGIS online application, geo-data and images. In October 2021, Google LLC introduced refinements in Google Maps SDK for Android to provide better user experience. This feature helps drivers in making deliveries conveniently.

introduced refinements in to provide better user experience. This feature helps drivers in making deliveries conveniently. On July 28, 2021 – INRIX, Inc., a leader in mobility analytics, announced INRIX IQ Location Analytics, a powerful new cloud-based LBS application that provides retailers, investors, and other business professionals the insights to open new stores, increase revenue, and maximize return on investment.

Key Location Analytics Service Providers

IBM Corporation

Google LLC

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

ESRI

SAS

Precisely

SAP

Cisco

TomTom

Key Segments Covered in the Location Analytics Industry Report

by Component : Location Analytics Solutions Geocoding & Reverse Geocoding Data Integration & ETL Reporting & Visualization Thematic Mapping & Spatial Analysis Other Solutions Location Analytics Services Managed Services Professional Services

by Location Type : Indoor Location Analytics Outdoor Location Analytics

by Deployment Mode : On-Premises Location Analytics Deployment Cloud-based Location Analytics Deployment

by Organization Size : Location Analytics for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Location Analytics for Large Enterprises

by Application : Risk Management Emergency Response Management Customer Experience Management Remote Monitoring Supply Chain Planning and Optimization Sales and Marketing Optimization Location Selection and Optimization Other Applications



Questionnaire answered in the Location Analytics Market report include:

How the market for Location Analytics has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Location Analytics on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Location Analytics?

Why the consumption of Location Analytics highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

