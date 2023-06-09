Bubble Food & Beverages Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects By 2030

Bubble Food & Beverages Industry Overview

The global bubble food & beverages market size was valued at USD 4.05 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The increasing consumption of convenient boba-based snacks and drinks is driving the market growth. This trend is particularly strong among millennials and generation Z. In addition, the rising demand for healthy beverages over carbonated drinks has bolstered the demand for bubble tea. It is made by using tea, such as green tea, black tea, oolong tea, etc. with milk as a base including boba (chewy balls) and fruit jelly. Moreover, social media has played an important role in making bubble tea popular globally. The recent COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the market growth. This is due to the global delay in the supply of boba, which is a key ingredient in bubble tea.

Several boba suppliers in the U.S. were running low on tapioca. Their shipments of fully formed boba came from Taiwan, while supplies of cassava root, which is used to make tapioca, came from Thailand and islands in the Pacific Ocean. They reported that these shipments had been backed up for several months and that the companies’ existing stockpile of tapioca was running low. The availability of bursting boba as well as bubble snacks & beverages in different combinations-of taste & texture, condiments & toppings, as well as an assortment of flavors has driven their popularity across the globe. Market players are gaining consumer insights to understand the immersive boba experience and what consumers want at the moment, which is boding well for market growth.

The demand for boba is high in Southeast Asia, which augmented bubble tea orders on GrabFood in the region by an impressive rate of 3,000% in 2018. Due to increasing consumer demand, GrabFood reached nearly 4,000 bubble tea outlets, which was a 200% growth in outlets for the region, as per a blog published on the Grab in May 2019. The easy availability of snacks and beverages, such as cold coffee boba tea, and avocado bubble tea, through various sales channels, especially online stores, has contributed to the market growth in terms of value sales. In addition, the introduction of bubble brinks premixes, such as pineapple bubble tea premix, bubble tea fruit pearls, and chocolate tea premix, is anticipated to offer immense growth opportunities for the market.

Increasing investments in research & development, coupled with the rising consumer awareness about the benefits associated with products containing organic, vegan, and natural tapioca pearls have encouraged manufacturers to launch new products. For instance, in August 2019, beauty brand Botanist expanded its product portfolio to the bubble tea segment with its offering of blue-hued boba tea made with pea-based milk at its in-store café in the Harajuku district of Tokyo. In October 2021, Del Monte Foods, Inc. launched Joyba Bubble Tea in various flavors including strawberry lemonade green tea, raspberry dragon fruit black tea, mango passionfruit green tea, and cherry hibiscus tea.

An increasing number of health-conscious consumers have shown a preference for bursting boba that is free from caffeine, gluten, egg, dairy, and nuts. To capitalize on these trends, many companies are providing healthy beverages and extending their offerings in bubble teas, bursting boba, and toppings. For instance, California-based Bossen Store offers a range of boba teas in various forms like powders, syrups, and sweeteners & creamers; bursting boba in flavors like kiwi, dragon fruit, green apple, chili pepper, lychee, mango, orange, pomegranate, strawberry, peach, and passion fruit, along with ready-to-serve toppings for fast, easy drinks.

Market Share Insights

August 2020: Del Monte Foods, Inc. expanded its existing product line of popping boba snacks with a new flavor- Tropical Mixed Fruit Bubble Fruit.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global bubble food & beverages market include

Del Monte Foods Inc.

Modoo Food Ltd.

Bubble Tea Club

Bubble Tea House Company

Fokus Inc.

Gong Cha

Chatime

Lollicup USA, Inc.

Bubble Tea Supply Inc.

Ten Ren’s Tea Time

Troika JC.

Boba Box

