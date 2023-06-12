Rohde & Schwarz signal generators and analyzers approved by Qualcomm for O-RAN compliant 5G RAN platforms

2023-May-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Caption: The R&S SMW200A and R&S FSW signal generator and analyzer pair are among the test solutions approved in Qualcomm Development Acceleration Resource Toolkit.

COLUMBIA, MD, 2023-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Several Rohde & Schwarz test solutions have been approved by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. in their latest Qualcomm® Development Acceleration Resource Toolkit (QDART) release for testing the Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform in the 5G NR FR1 frequency range. OEMs who integrate the solution from Qualcomm Technologies in their radio units (RU) can now rely on the R&S SMW200A and R&S SMM100A vector signal generators and the R&S FSW and R&S FPS signal and spectrum analyzers during design verification testing (DVT) and production testing.

Deploying 5G networks with infrastructure that meets modern demands comes with major challenges, as achieving the right balance between high capacity, low latency and cost efficiency becomes increasingly difficult. The Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform is a comprehensive modem-RF solution that aims to address these challenges, helping operators and OEMs enable flexible network deployments by delivering O-RAN-compliant 5G solutions. The platform features support ranging from mmWave to sub-6 GHz Massive MIMO with 64T64R capabilities to 4T4R Remote Radio Heads (RRH) to enhance coverage, improve cell-edge data speeds, as well as increase the overall network capacity. It is designed to enhance speed in the rollout of 5G networks with high-performance O-RAN compliant infrastructure products.



Rohde & Schwarz test solutions approved by Qualcomm Technologies

Test and measurement equipment provider Rohde & Schwarz offers solutions approved for testing the Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform. The approved test instruments include two vector signal generators, the R&S SMW200A and R&S SMM100A, and two signal and spectrum analyzers, the R&S FSW and R&S FPS. Depending on application and budget, OEMs can combine either the R&S SMW200A and R&S FSW or the R&S SMM100A and the R&S FPS for a complete base station and small cell testing solution with full automation.

The R&S SMW200A and R&S FSW are a state-of-the-art signal generator and analyzer pair ideal for R&D applications. The R&S SMW200A is an advanced vector signal generator, designed for cutting-edge applications such as design and verification of base stations and small cells. Its I/Q modulation bandwidth of up to 2 GHz covers both, fourth and fifth generation standards, such as 5G, LTE-Advanced and also IEEE802.11 e.g. standard versions ac/ad/be. Its counterpart, the R&S FSW, is a high-performance signal and spectrum analyzer that offers an internal analysis bandwidth of 8.3 GHz to measure wideband-modulated or frequency agile signals, such as those used in 5G NR. The R&S FSW can also measure multiple standards simultaneously, allowing signal interaction errors to be detected quickly.

The R&S SMM100A and the R&S FPS are the perfect combination when a good price/performance ratio is a key factor. The R&S SMM100A is the only midrange vector signal generator with mmWave testing capabilities. It covers the bands used by existing wireless standards as well as the bands for both 5G NR FR1 and 5G NR FR2. It also anticipates future bandwidth requirements with its internal baseband generator, which supports a maximum RF modulation bandwidth of 1 GHz. This signal generator is complemented by the R&S FPS, an exceptionally fast and compact signal and spectrum analyzer. Its measurement routines are optimized for speed and high data throughput, making it up to five times faster than comparable analyzers, benefitting especially users in production environments.

For more information on mobile network infrastructure testing solutions from Rohde & Schwarz, visit: https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/_253912.html

R&S® is a registered trademark of Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.

