Smoking Accessories Market Raw Material Outlook, Vendor Landscape and Technology Overview

Smoking Accessories Industry Overview

The global smoking accessories market size was valued at USD 64.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2022 to 2030. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing number of smokers around the world coupled with the rising trend of launching new and innovative products to intrigue more users. Moreover, the rising preference of consumers to make their own tobacco over products that are factory-made as they can be customized as per their needs along with saving money is a key factor that is anticipated to drive the market in the coming years.

The introduction of various flavored tobacco to be used in accessories and their increasing popularity among smokers of all age groups is driving the market for smoking accessories. The availability of various flavors such as chocolate, fruit, menthol, and others to be used in water pipes and vaporizers and their high usage, demand, and popularity among the young population is another factor driving the market. In addition, the increasing usage of smoking accessories such as water pipes due to the misconception that they are a healthier alternative for a cigarette as they filter out the smoke before inhaling is a primary factor that is driving the demand for smoking accessories thus contributing to market expansion.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on various industries. Some of them were highly profited due to COVID-19 while the others were highly negatively impacted due to no demand from consumers, and disruption in sales, and distribution channels. However, the impact of COVID-19 on the smoking accessories industry was comparatively limited. The negative impact was majorly caused due to disruption in the sales channel and distribution channel and factory closures. As a result of which the sale of smoking accessories was comparatively low as expected; however, with the lifting of restrictions the market came back on track and started to grow.

The high usage and demand of waterpipes and vaporizers due to their property of portability and ability of filtration as they can separate tar from herbs while being burned is contributing to market growth. The increasing usage of smoking accessories as they improve the quality of herbs after burning and provide a better smoking experience to the user is further driving the market for smoking accessories in the coming years. Moreover, increasing demand for alternative medicinal herbs to be inhaled as a healthy step is resulting in increased demand and use of smoking accessories thus driving the market.

Smoking Accessories Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the smoking accessories market based on type, distribution channel, and region:

Smoking Accessories Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Waterpipes

Vaporizers

Rolling Paper & Cigarette Tubes

Lighters

Filter & Paper Tip

Others

Smoking Accessories Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Offline

Online

Smoking Accessories Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Smoking Accessories Industry include

Bull Brand

BBK Tobacco & Foods, LLP

Chongz

British American Tobacco PLC

Curved Papers, Inc.

Univac Furncrafts Pvt. Ltd.

Imperial Brands

Republic Technologies International

Jinlin (HK) Smoking Accessories Co., Ltd.

Moondust Paper Pvt. Ltd.

