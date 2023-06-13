Coated Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles Account For 71.7% Share Of Global Sales

Rockville, US, 2023-Jun-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles market outlook across the globe.

170 page market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of various end-use segments

The global zinc oxide nanoparticles market is estimated to value at US$ 376.6 million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 7.0% to reach US$ 738.0 million by the end of 2032.

Key Companies Profiled

ALTANA

American Elements

Anhui Linghu Paint Co., Ltd

BASF

Croda

EverZinc

Hakusui Tech Co., Ltd.

Hanil Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation

Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Questionnaire answered in the market outlook report of Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles include:

What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles market demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles market landscape change over the forecast period?

What does player bring to the table, which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles market size?

How will be insights and market estimations provided in the Fact.MR report on the demand of Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles make a difference?

The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles market

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future

Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

Competitive Landscape

Market players are targeting to achieve ultra-fine levels of zinc oxide nanoparticles along with R&D investments and capacity expansions to align themselves with ever-changing trends and increasing demand. Setting up facilities across the major cosmetic and personal care formulating industries remains the top strategy for the market leaders in Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles Market.

In June 2022, Aterian combined U.S. Zinc and EverZinc to form the largest zinc, chemistry manufacturer.

ALTANA acquired Paul N. Gardner Company Inc. to integrate BYK business division. This will strengthen its position in paints, coatings, and related markets.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of zinc oxide nanoparticles positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of the Industry Research

· By Production Method:

Direct Method

Indirect Method

· By Grade:

Coated

Uncoated

· By Primary Function:

UV Shielding Agent

Antibacterial and Antifungal Agent

Plastic Cross-linking Agent

· By Application:

Cosmetics & Personal Care Sun Care Skin Care Color Cosmetics Others

Paints & Coatings

Polymers & Textiles

Others

· By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

