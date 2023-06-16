Smart Fertility Tracker Is Anticipated To Grow And Surpass A Valuation Of USD 44.72 Billion By 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Intelligent fertility trackers eliminate the risk associated with the rhythm method of manual fertility charting, which is infamously ineffective at preventing unintended pregnancies. Without the negative effects of hormone-based birth control pills, the partners can avoid pregnancy with the help of smart fertility trackers.

One of the main causes driving the market for intelligent fertility trackers is the increase in pregnancy-related challenges and scheduling concerns between couples wanting children as a result of risk factors such as a busy life and job. One significant psychological factor driving the market is the liberation of women from the responsibility of birth control through the use of contraceptives.

Market Players: –

Ava Science Inc.

Valley Electronics AG

Ovatemp LLC

YONO LABS

Raiing Medical Company

Tempdrop

Fairhaven Health

Welltwigs

Quanovate

What Do You Get in a Fact.MR Study?

Factors affecting the overall development of the global Smart Fertility Tracker Market

Factor that might restrain the growth of the global market in the coming years of the forecast period.

What is present competitive scenario of the global Smart Fertility Tracker Market and its intricate details concerning potential business prospects of leading market players

Pricing strategies of several different market players in the global Smart Fertility Tracker Market

Smart Fertility Tracker Market: Segmentation Based on Utility : Wearable Non-Wearable

Based on Physiological Parameters : Temperature Pulse rate and Respiration rate Sleep Others

Based on the Distribution Channel : Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacies Mail Order Pharmacies

Based on the Region : North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of LatAm Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) UK BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe CIS & Russia Japan APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

