Worldwide Demand for Garden Robot is Anticipated to Reach US$ 7 Billion by 2033

The global garden robot market is set to surpass a valuation of US$ 2.6 billion in 2023 and further expand at a CAGR of 10.5% to reach US$ 7 billion by the end of 2033.

Sales of garden robots accounted for around 6.8% of the overall robot market at the end of 2022. According to the recent analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, use of garden robot witnessed a growth rate of 8.6% over the past half-decade. Increased interest in gardening among people during the last two years can be attributed to the pandemic lockdown. Shortages and supply chain issues during the pandemic also played a role in blooming home gardening.

Key Takeaways of Garden Robot Market

Growing popularity: The garden robot market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of robotic solutions for gardening and lawn care. Garden robots provide convenience, efficiency, and precision in tasks such as mowing, trimming, watering, weeding, and monitoring plant health.

: Garden robots offer time and labor savings for homeowners and garden enthusiasts. They automate repetitive and time-consuming tasks, allowing users to focus on other activities while maintaining a well-kept garden or lawn. Enhanced precision and performance : Garden robots are equipped with advanced sensors, GPS technology, and artificial intelligence, enabling precise navigation and efficient operation. They can adapt to various terrains, avoid obstacles, and optimize mowing patterns, resulting in consistent and uniform results.

: Garden robots are equipped with advanced sensors, GPS technology, and artificial intelligence, enabling precise navigation and efficient operation. They can adapt to various terrains, avoid obstacles, and optimize mowing patterns, resulting in consistent and uniform results. Eco-friendly approach : Many garden robots are designed with eco-friendly features in mind. They typically utilize electric power sources, reducing emissions and noise pollution compared to traditional gas-powered lawn care equipment. Additionally, some models use mulching techniques that promote natural fertilization and eliminate the need for chemical additives.

: Many garden robots are designed with eco-friendly features in mind. They typically utilize electric power sources, reducing emissions and noise pollution compared to traditional gas-powered lawn care equipment. Additionally, some models use mulching techniques that promote natural fertilization and eliminate the need for chemical additives. Integration of smart features: Garden robots are increasingly integrating with smart home technologies. They can be controlled and monitored remotely via smartphone applications, allowing users to schedule and adjust operations, receive alerts and notifications, and track the robot’s progress.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent manufacturers of the garden robot industry globally are Belrobotics, Deere & Company , FutureGen Robotics LLC, GARDENA, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. , Husqvarna AB, LG Electronics, Mamibot Manufacturing USA, STIGA S.p.A, Tertill, The Kobi Company, Worx and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa.

For instance, in May 2022, Toro launched a robotic mower offering cutting-edge, easy-to-deploy technology and never seen before features expanding their residential yard care category. The new robotic mower will be available to customers in spring 2023.

In September 2022, STIHL announced new iMOW robotic lawn mowers with variable speeds for up to 5,000 m2. The company launched six robots in the line-up, equipped with a new Disc Cut mowing system. It also has added feature of automatic return to the dock for recharging as necessary.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of Garden Robot positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Garden Robot Industry Research:

· By Type :

Single Purpose Mowers Tractors Weeder Picker Sprinklers Cultivators Others

Multipurpose (Mowing, Leaf Blowing, Snow Blowing, Weeding, Harvesting, Watering, Monitoring, Others)

· B Application :

Residential

Commercial

· By Movement :

Autonomous

Remote Controlled

· By Connectivity :

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Cellular

GPS Radios

Muti-Tech

· By Sales Channel :

Online Sales Company Owned Platform e-Commerce Website

Offline Sales Gardening Stores Franchised Stores Independent Stores Other Sales Channel



· Garden Robot Market by Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

